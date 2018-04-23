"Our goal at Clouse Brown is to continue to deliver the same top-notch representation in all areas of employment law," says Mr. Clouse. "Our team is dedicated to obtaining superior results for our senior executive and corporate clients."

Mr. Clouse, Ms. Brown and Ms. Stout are Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. All the attorneys at Clouse Brown focus on labor and employment cases.

Clouse Brown provides decades of experience representing senior executives, business owners, physicians and corporations in a variety of complex employment litigation, arbitration and negotiations.

"Although our firm name is new, our team isn't," says Ms. Brown. "Keith and I have practiced together since 1999. Our lawyers know the market when it comes to senior executive agreements."

The firm's attorneys are regularly called on to negotiate, draft and litigate employment contracts and severance packages for senior-level and C-suite executives. Clouse Brown also provides expertise advising clients on covenants not to compete, severance agreements, equity awards, trade secret disputes, breach of fiduciary duty claims, and protection of intellectual property in the employment context.

In addition to federal and state courts, Clouse Brown handles matters before arbitration tribunals, appellate courts and administrative agencies in Texas and throughout the United States.

Clouse Brown is a Dallas-based employment law boutique. The firm represents senior executives, business owners, physicians, corporations and others in a variety of complex employment litigation, arbitration and negotiations. Learn more at www.clousebrown.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@musecommunicationsllc.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clouse-brown-launched-in-dallas-by-experienced-employment-lawyers-300634141.html

SOURCE Clouse Brown PLLC