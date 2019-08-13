Clouse Brown Law Firm Adds Executive Employment Attorney in Dallas

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive employment law boutique Clouse Brown PLLC has added accomplished attorney Megan Smale in Dallas.

Ms. Smale brings more than 15 years of diverse experience in labor and employment matters, including prior work for small and mid-size firms and as in-house counsel at global corporations.

"A few of us worked with Megan when she was just starting out as a new lawyer," says Clouse Brown partner Alyson Brown. "We've watched her thrive in her practice throughout the years and are thrilled that she has decided to bring her knowledge and enthusiasm for resolving complicated employment matters to our team."

Ms. Smale regularly represents clients in all facets of labor and employment law. She is a litigator who has represented companies of all sizes in administrative agency proceedings, state and federal courts, and mediations.

She represents clients in compensation disputes, wage and hour issues, discrimination claims, harassment allegations and ethics issues. She also has experience in sophisticated and complex employment matters both domestically and globally for publicly traded organizations and multinational corporations. She previously served as in-house counsel for the Texas-based companies Sabre Corp. and RealPage Inc.

Ms. Smale is a member of the Association of Workplace Investigators and she has a particular understanding of the nuances involved in conducting internal investigations involving highly sensitive information and executive leadership issues.

About Clouse Brown PLLC

Clouse Brown is a Dallas-based employment law boutique. The firm represents senior executives, business owners, physicians, corporations and others in a variety of complex employment litigation, arbitration and negotiations. For more information, visit ClouseBrown.com.

