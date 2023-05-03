Clove cigarettes market size in APAC to grow by USD 8,588.22 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rising demand due to growth in organized retailing - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The clove cigarettes market size in APAC is set to grow by USD 8,588.22 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.7%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled APAC Clove Cigarettes Market

Factors such as rising demand due to growth in organized retailing, an increasing number of new product launches, and the growing number of smokers in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Clove Cigarettes Market in APAC 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Machine-made Clove Cigarettes



Hand-rolled Clove Cigarettes

End-user

Male



Female

The market growth in the machine-made clove cigarettes segment will be significant over the forecast period. Machine-made clove cigarettes cost more than hand-rolled clove cigarettes. They are available in two variants such as machine-made full-flavored cigarettes and machine-made cigarettes with low tar and nicotine. The increased demand for machine-made clove cigarettes and the presence of several vendors are driving the growth of the segment.

Download our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the clove cigarettes market in APAC.

Clove Cigarettes Market in APAC 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The clove cigarettes market in APAC is concentrated. The market comprises companies of varying sizes, and some of them are more specialized than others with respect to their product portfolio. Vendors compete based on factors like price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

British American Tobacco Plc - The company offers clove cigarettes such as Kreteks.

- The company offers clove cigarettes such as Kreteks. Japan Tobacco Inc. - The company offers clove cigarettes under the brands Ploom, Logic, and Nordic Spirit.

- The company offers clove cigarettes under the brands Ploom, Logic, and Nordic Spirit. KT and G Corp. - The company offers clove cigarettes such as kreteks.

- The company offers clove cigarettes such as kreteks. Nojorono Kudus - The company offers clove cigarettes under the brands Clas Mild and Minak Djinggo.

- The company offers clove cigarettes under the brands Clas Mild and Minak Djinggo. Eximburg International Pvt. Ltd.

Philip Morris International Inc.

PT BOKORMAS

PT Djarum

PT. Wismilak Inti Makmur Tbk

The report also covers the following areas:

Clove Cigarettes Market in APAC 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the rising demand due to growth in organized retailing. The proliferation of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores has led to the growth of organized retail worldwide. Clove cigarettes are sold through these stores in countries such as Indonesia , Malaysia , Singapore , and India . For instance, Indomaret is one of the major distributors of clove cigarettes in Indonesia . Besides, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development have led to the growth of organized retail in developing countries such as India . For instance, the number of supermarkets in India increased by nearly 1,600% between 2006 and 2021. Such growth in organized retail has increased the sales of tobacco products, including clove cigarettes. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

– The market is driven by the rising demand due to growth in organized retailing. The proliferation of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores has led to the growth of organized retail worldwide. Clove cigarettes are sold through these stores in countries such as , , , and . For instance, Indomaret is one of the major distributors of clove cigarettes in . Besides, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development have led to the growth of organized retail in developing countries such as . For instance, the number of supermarkets in increased by nearly 1,600% between 2006 and 2021. Such growth in organized retail has increased the sales of tobacco products, including clove cigarettes. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. Trend – The shift in consumer preferences toward flavored cigarettes is identified as the key trend in the market. Consumers in developing countries such as India , Indonesia , Malaysia , the Philippines , and Vietnam are exhibiting increased demand for new and premium variants of cigarettes. This is driven by increased disposable incomes in these countries. In addition, the popularity of herbal cigarettes has increased over recent years. The growing popularity has encouraged cigarette manufacturers to use ingredients such as grape, vanilla, strawberry, and cherry in their products. They are also introducing flavors such as menthol, cloves, cinnamon, and orange, which have made these cigarettes more popular among consumers. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

– The shift in consumer preferences toward flavored cigarettes is identified as the key trend in the market. Consumers in developing countries such as , , , , and are exhibiting increased demand for new and premium variants of cigarettes. This is driven by increased disposable incomes in these countries. In addition, the popularity of herbal cigarettes has increased over recent years. The growing popularity has encouraged cigarette manufacturers to use ingredients such as grape, vanilla, strawberry, and cherry in their products. They are also introducing flavors such as menthol, cloves, cinnamon, and orange, which have made these cigarettes more popular among consumers. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Challenge – The negative health effects of clove cigarettes is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market. Clove cigarettes make a crackling noise as they burn and take more time to smoke than conventional cigarettes. The sales of these cigarettes are restricted in countries such as South Korea , China , and Taiwan because of their negative effects on the human body. Clove cigarettes contain eugenol, which is a numbing agent. It makes the smoker's lips, chest, and throat numb. Some of the negative health effects caused by clove cigarettes include diarrhea, seizures, sleepiness, intestinal bleeding, and burns in the mouth among others. Such health risks challenge the growth of the market.

Clove Cigarettes Market in APAC 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the clove cigarettes market in APAC growth during the next five years

Estimation of the clove cigarettes market in APAC size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the clove cigarettes market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of clove cigarettes market in APAC vendors

Clove Cigarettes Market in APAC: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,588.22 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.76 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled British American Tobacco Plc, Eximburg International Pvt. Ltd., Gudang Garam, Japan Tobacco Inc., KT and G Corp., Nojorono Kudus, Philip Morris International Inc., PT BOKORMAS, PT Djarum, and PT. Wismilak Inti Makmur Tbk Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

12.10 PT BOKORMAS

Exhibit 114: PT BOKORMAS - Overview

Exhibit 115: PT BOKORMAS - Product / Service

Exhibit 116: PT BOKORMAS - Key offerings

12.11 PT Djarum

Exhibit 117: PT Djarum - Overview

Exhibit 118: PT Djarum - Product / Service

Exhibit 119: PT Djarum - Key offerings

12.12 PT. Wismilak Inti Makmur Tbk

Exhibit 120: PT. Wismilak Inti Makmur Tbk - Overview

Exhibit 121: PT. Wismilak Inti Makmur Tbk - Product / Service

Exhibit 122: PT. Wismilak Inti Makmur Tbk - Key offerings

