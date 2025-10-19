Clover Appoints Nicholas Jackson, Ph.D., as President of Global R&D and Alliances

SHANGHAI, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global commercial-stage biotechnology company committed to unleashing the power of innovative vaccines to save lives and improve health around the world, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Jackson, Ph.D., as President of Global R&D and Alliances. Dr. Jackson will work closely with the Company's CEO, Joshua Liang, to accelerate the development of Clover's RSV+hMPV±PIV3 combination vaccine candidates and lead potential alliances with global collaborators.

"We are excited to welcome Nick back to Clover's leadership team. His extensive experience in leading global cross-border vaccine development and partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to advance our potential best-in-class and first-in-class RSV+hMPV±PIV3 combination vaccine candidates leveraging our validated Trimer-Tag platform," said Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer & Board Director of Clover.

"I am honored to re-join Clover and look forward to helping advance and maximize global opportunities for Clover's RSV+hMPV±PIV3 combination vaccine candidates, which have recently announced positive Phase I clinical data in older adults," said Dr. Nicholas Jackson. "Additionally, Clover's Trimer-Tag platform technology for vaccine development has a clinical safety database of 40,000+ doses and demonstrated commercial CMC scalability, which are critical for enabling late-stage development and globalization opportunities. I look forward to leading potential cross-border alliances in our efforts to maximize the impact on public health for Clover's vaccine candidates and platform technology."

Dr. Jackson has spent over 27 years in vaccine and infectious disease research and development roles, leading multiple successful global programs in viral and bacterial infectious disease targets. He has previously held leadership positions at esteemed infectious disease R&D organizations including GSK, Pfizer and Sanofi, where he was the Head of Global Research for Sanofi Pasteur, responsible for leading vaccine research and early development activities globally. Prior to re-joining Clover, in his most recent role with the Novo Nordisk Foundation Initiative for Vaccines and Immunity (NIVI), Dr. Jackson was the Executive Director and CEO.

Dr. Nicholas Jackson holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Oxford Brookes University, a Master of Science from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and a doctorate from the University of Warwick in the field of viral immunology.

