Clover Group's Newest Community: Bringing Active Aging to Crystal Lake

Nestled in the heart of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Crystal Lake Senior Apartments represents a $30 million investment, offering 119 meticulously designed residences tailored to meet the diverse needs of its residents.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clover Group, a distinguished name in active aging communities, is thrilled to announce the grand debut of its latest development, Crystal Lake Senior Apartments, at 731 East Terra Cotta Avenue, Crystal Lake, Illinois. This marks Clover Group's inaugural venture in the Chicagoland area, introducing a $30 million investment into a state-of-the-art active aging community designed for the modern senior.

Resident amenities at the community include a spacious community room, a cozy fireplace lounge, a café, beauty salon, fitness center, and game room, offering residents an engaging and active lifestyle. For added comfort, the building features controlled access entry, wide hallways with handrails, indoor trash rooms, an indoor mail system, and emergency pull cords in all apartments.

"We're very excited to be bringing our Clover Group communities to the Chicago market. We provide a type of housing for independent, middle-class, active adult seniors that no one else provides," says Michael Joseph, CEO of Clover Group. This development is not just a first for Clover Group in Chicagoland but a pioneering step towards redefining active senior living in the region.

Rental rates at the community begin at $2,095 monthly, covering all utilities such as gas, water, electricity, cable, and internet. The apartments offer diverse floor plans, including 1BR, 2BR/1BA, and 2BR/1.5BA options. The community is supported by an onsite Property Manager, a full-time maintenance team, and an activity director who ensures a range of engaging experiences for residents

As Crystal Lake's premier active adult community, Clover Group promises a fulfilling and healthy lifestyle for its residents. Prospective residents seeking more information are invited to visit clovergroupinc.com to discover the Clover Group difference and embark on a new chapter in your senior living excellence.

About Clover Group

Clover Group is a leading provider of active aging communities, dedicated to creating thriving and fulfilling lifestyles for older adults. With a focus on excellence and innovation, Clover Group's communities offer a range of amenities and services designed to enhance the well-being of residents and create a sense of community.

Clover Group manages over 5,000 senior apartments predominantly in the Northeastern US, boasts extensive experience and expertise in senior living. The company is soon expanding into the Chicago market, initiating a plan to introduce 5-6 more communities in the region.

