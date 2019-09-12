Clover Health Deepens Presence in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia and South Carolina with Expansion into Eight New Counties

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Clover Health , an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, announced plans to expand into eight new counties on January 1, 2020. The expansion counties include: Bryan, Bulloch, Effingham and Liberty, Georgia; Salem, New Jersey; Delaware, Pennsylvania; Beaufort and Jasper, South Carolina.

In the past 12 months, Clover has increased membership by 31 percent which, compared with average nationwide growth of 8 percent for Medicare Advantage, makes it one of the fastest growing insurers in the industry.

"At Clover, we believe that when a health plan closely partners with primary care physicians, we naturally see better health outcomes, lower out-of-pocket costs and have happier and healthier members," said Clover CEO and co-founder Vivek Garipalli. "As one of the country's fastest-growing MA plans, we're thrilled to be bringing this proven approach to more and more people."

With this expansion, Clover will be available in a total of 34 counties across seven states.

Arizona : Pima

: Georgia : Bryan , Bulloch , Chatham , Effingham , Liberty

: , , , , New Jersey : Atlantic , Bergen , Burlington , Camden , Cumberland , Essex , Gloucester , Hudson , Mercer , Middlesex , Monmouth , Morris , Ocean , Passaic , Salem , Sumerset, Union

: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Sumerset, Pennsylvania : Bucks , Delaware , Philadelphia

: , , South Carolina : Beaufort , Charleston , Jasper

: , , Tennessee : Davidson , Rutherford , Williamson

: , , Texas : Bexar , El Paso

The new counties in Clover's expanding footprint were selected based on customer demand, the company's ability to deliver high-quality, low-cost Medicare Advantage plans through top local health care providers, and a desire to deepen engagement around existing communities. Currently, Clover serves more than 40,000 seniors and others eligible for Medicare.

Each fall, older adults enrolled in Medicare are able to easily switch and join an Advantage plan. In 2019, the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) begins on October 15 and runs through December 7. The new coverage chosen during this year's AEP will begin on January 1, 2020.

About Clover Health

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply-rooted mission of helping its members live their healthiest lives. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As the only company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with providers to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.cloverhealth.com .

