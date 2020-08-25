Clover Health Joins FDA's Early Payor Feedback Program to Encourage Innovation Among Medical Device Makers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clover Health , an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, announced it joined a group of the largest insurers in the United States as a part of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Early Payor Feedback Program . The goal of the program is to facilitate communication between device manufacturers and payors to shorten the time between FDA approval and payors' coverage decisions. By communicating earlier, manufacturers may design their clinical trials to produce data required for both regulatory approval and positive coverage determinations, which may expedite patient access to novel technologies. Without this close collaboration, device-makers risk developing a product that won't be covered and therefore will not be utilized in practice to improve care and outcomes.

Participants in the task force include public payors such as Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), private health plans, health technology assessment groups, and others who provide input into coverage, procurement, and reimbursement decisions.

Clover was a good fit to join the Early Payor Feedback Program because of its focus on innovative care models and technologies designed to improve care and outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries, many of whom are older with multiple chronic conditions. Clover's representative on the task force will be its Chief Scientific Officer, Kumar Dharmarajan MD. A cardiologist and geriatrician, Dr. Dharmarajan designs and oversees all of Clover's technology-driven clinical programs.

"Close collaboration between payors and device manufacturers is essential to accelerate the development of effective therapies," said Dharmarajan. "Clover's mission is to improve every life, and we're happy to work with organizations and consortiums looking for innovative ways to deliver higher quality care."

About Clover Health

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply-rooted mission of helping its members live their healthiest lives. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform, the Clover Assistant, to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover's business goals align with its members' health needs and Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with providers to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. For more information, visit www.CloverHealth.com .

