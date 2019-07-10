Clover Health Launches Clover Therapeutics, a New Research Subsidiary to Develop Treatment for Chronic Diseases

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clover Health today launched Clover Therapeutics , a research subsidiary focused on developing medicines for older adults. Clover Therapeutics also announced it entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Genentech , a member of the Roche Group, to better understand the genomic factors that increase an individual's risk for developing ocular diseases.

"Clover Therapeutics was created to address the significant unmet needs in chronic progressive diseases in the Medicare population," said Cheng Zhang, Head of Clover Therapeutics. "By partnering with our members to study the clinical and genetic drivers of ocular diseases, combined with Genentech's pioneering history of drug discovery and development in this area, we hope to improve the quality of life for seniors living with these conditions."

"Partnering with Clover Therapeutics will help further our understanding of ocular disease through our shared vision of using clinical and genomic data to develop personalized medicines," said James Sabry, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head of Pharma Partnering, Roche.

As a Medicare Advantage insurer, Clover Health is committed to improving health outcomes across a wide range of medical conditions its members may experience. Bringing innovative, high-quality medical solutions to all patients under its care makes the company unique among Medicare Advantage plans. The work of Clover Therapeutics is an extension of this mission, as it strives to accelerate the development of therapies for diseases that commonly afflict older people.

Additionally, Clover Health's diverse member population provides the opportunity to serve patients of multiple ethnicities and provide further evidence of the genes linked to aging-related diseases. This knowledge can help inform the development of targeted therapies, as well as identify patients most likely to benefit from treatment.

Clover Therapeutics will always engage research participants through informed consent, provide access to information and respect their preferences. Clover Therapeutics' Privacy Trust Statement outlines the company's commitment to protecting research participants' privacy. That privacy statement and more information about Clover Therapeutics is available at: www.clovertherapeutics.com

About Clover Health

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply-rooted mission of helping its members live their healthiest lives. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As the only company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with providers to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.cloverhealth.com.

SOURCE Clover Health

Related Links

http://www.cloverhealth.com

