Clover Health to Launch Medicare Advantage Plans in Partnership with Walmart

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clover Health announced a new partnership with Walmart to combine Walmart's philosophy of helping people save money by living better – and healthier – lives, with Clover's benefit-rich Medicare Advantage plans. The new plans called LiveHealthy: Clover Powered, Walmart Enhanced (PPO), and LiveHealthy LI: Clover Powered, Walmart Enhanced (PPO) will be available to half a million Medicare-eligibles in eight Georgia counties, including Bartow, Bibb, Cherokee, Cobb, Gwinnett, Henry, Paulding, and Rockdale.

"The Walmart brand is synonymous with the best value and low prices, and that's exactly what we're doing at Clover," said Andrew Toy, President and CTO of Clover Health. "By offering affordable insurance plans with an open network of doctors and hospitals, we are democratizing high-quality care and bringing it to individuals and communities that have previously been overlooked by other insurers."

Clover's active participation in improving the quality of life of its members made it a natural choice to power Walmart's first insurance plan. Clover Assistant, Clover's proprietary clinical software, will also support providers in Walmart Health with data, clinical guidelines, and machine learning to surface the most urgent patient needs.

"Walmart is committed to delivering quality care at affordable prices for our customers, and we are proud to partner with Clover Health to help people get the healthcare they want and deserve," said Marcus Osborne, Senior Vice President of Walmart U.S. Health & Wellness. "Providers in Walmart Health will use Clover's data-driven technology, Clover Assistant, to help support the healthcare journey of LiveHealthy members as they live better, healthier lives."

Focused on improving access to preventative care, the Live Healthy: Clover Powered, Walmart Enhanced (PPO) plan offers a zero-dollar premium and both plans include free primary care visits, lab tests, preventative dental exams, and annual physicals. In addition to having access to the Walmart Health centers located in Dallas, Calhoun, Loganville, Newnan, and Cartersville, members in the Metro Atlanta region will have in-network access to 31 hospitals and more than 8,000 providers. Walmart will continue to grow its Walmart Health locations in Georgia throughout the year.

To learn more about the plans, visit www.CloverHealth.com/LiveHealthy. Individuals eligible for Medicare are able to enroll during the annual election period (AEP), which runs from October 15 to December 7, with coverage beginning on January 1, 2021.

About Clover Health

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply-rooted mission of helping its members live their healthiest lives. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform, Clover Assistant, to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve patient care. Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with providers to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. For more information, visit www.CloverHealth.com.

Contact: Andrew Still-Baxter, [email protected]

SOURCE Clover Health

Related Links

cloverhealth.com

