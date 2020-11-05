Clover Health to Present at the Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clover Health, an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, announced that company executives will present at the Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from Clover Health's investor website, https://www.cloverhealth.com/en/investors . A replay of the presentation will be available upon request.

About Clover Health

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of helping its members live their healthiest lives. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.CloverHealth.com .

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Andrew Still-Baxter

[email protected]

SOURCE Clover Health

Related Links

cloverhealth.com

