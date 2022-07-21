Clover Imaging Group Acquires Phoenix Direct

Purchase of eCommerce Fulfillment Capability Diversifies Portfolio & Accelerates Growth Strategy

ATLANTA, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clover Imaging Group (Clover) announced the acquisition of all operating assets of Phoenix Direct, LLC, a leader in eCommerce fulfillment and marketing services , as part of Clover's diversification and growth strategy.

Founded in 2012 and located in Duluth, Georgia, Phoenix Direct offers direct-to-consumer brands end-to-end solutions including: a full suite of eCommerce fulfillment services; marketing, eCommerce, catalog, and web services; a 24/7 customer service call center; and complete warehouse and distribution services.

Phoenix Direct's deep expertise in eCommerce fulfillment complements Clover's unmatched returns management, asset renewal, and redistribution model and serves as an entry point to bring Clover's renewal and resale services to eCommerce brands and retailers.

"By joining Clover, we significantly expand our customer reach and distribution capabilities," said Robby Yarbrough, CEO of Phoenix Direct. "We are excited to join Clover and look forward to contributing to the company's growth. Their business model and acquisition strategy offer tremendous opportunity to our customers, partners, and employees."

"We warmly welcome the Phoenix Direct team to Clover," said George Milton, CEO of Clover Imaging Group. "While we remain bullish and focused on our core imaging business in the Americas, the completion of this acquisition represents a step forward in our diversification strategy and the future of the Clover Imaging platform. We look forward to leveraging the expertise of both teams to enhance our current capabilities and accelerate growth."

To learn more about Phoenix Direct, please visit: www.phoenix.direct

About Clover Imaging Group

Founded in 1996, Clover Imaging Group provides environmentally sustainable solutions focused on the recovery, returns management, remanufacturing, and remarketing of technology assets and small consumer goods. Clover Imaging is the world's largest collector and remanufacturer of environmentally friendly imaging and printing products that help organizations lower their printing costs while reducing their overall carbon footprint. By leveraging its world-class engineering, manufacturing, and distribution infrastructure, Clover Imaging provides circular economy solutions for a variety of products.

For more information on Clover Imaging, please visit: www.cloverimaging.com

About Phoenix.Direct

Integrated direct-to-consumer business solution that provides 3PL fulfillment, creative, marketing services, ecommerce services and customer service for brands and retailers. You focus on the product and let us fill in the gaps for growth.

