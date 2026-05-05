Clover Podiatry Launches Advanced Wound Care Center in Vancouver, WA, Expanding Access to Innovative Healing Technologies

New Salmon Creek facility offers non-invasive treatments, regenerative therapies, and cutting-edge technology for patients with chronic and non-healing wounds

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clover Podiatry has launched the Clover Wound Care Center, a full-service wound care center now serving the Vancouver area (Salmon Creek. Designed to treat chronic and non-healing wounds using advanced, minimally invasive technologies, the new center focuses on lower extremity wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous wounds, and post-surgical complications.

"Wound care is actually one of the most underserved areas in medicine," said Dr. Tek Fish, DPM, founder of Clover Podiatry and Clover Wound Care. "Patients often struggle to find consistent, effective treatment, and as a result, wounds can completely take over their lives. Our goal is simple: to help patients heal faster, more completely, and with dignity. We've built a center that brings together advanced technology, clinical expertise, and continuity of care to give patients the highest possible chance at a successful outcome."

Wounds Create Serious Risks

Chronic wounds affect millions of Americans each year and can lead to serious complications, including infection, hospitalization, and even amputation if left untreated. Many patients face barriers to care, including limited access to advanced treatment options and the physical burden of time-intensive therapies.

The Clover Wound Care Center was created to address these challenges by offering a comprehensive range of treatment options under one roof, many of which are not widely available in traditional outpatient settings.

Innovation Meets a Holistic Approach

Among the center's offerings, patients will find non-contact ultrasonic debridement, a pain-free method of cleaning wounds using ultrasound and water vapor. Unlike traditional debridement, which can require surgical instruments and cause discomfort, this approach allows clinicians to effectively treat wounds without direct contact or the need for numbing.

The center also features Vaporox therapy, an emerging alternative to traditional hyperbaric oxygen treatment. While hyperbaric therapy often requires patients to undergo sessions five to six days per week for extended periods, Vaporox therapy can be completed in shorter, less frequent sessions while still promoting increased oxygen delivery and improved healing outcomes.

In addition, Clover Wound Care incorporates shockwave and deep tissue laser therapy to stimulate blood flow and reduce inflammation in chronic wounds, an approach not commonly found in standard wound care centers but one that has shown promise in improving tissue healing.

The Center also offers regenerative treatments, including platelet-rich plasma (PRP) wound gel, which uses a patient's own blood to create a concentrated healing solution applied directly to the wound. This advanced therapy supports tissue repair and has demonstrated encouraging results in both clinical research and patient outcomes.

For more complex cases, the center provides skin grafting procedures, often combined with other therapies to enhance healing in wounds that have been resistant to traditional treatment.

"We've built this center to give patients access to many of the latest technologies in wound care," Dr. Fish added. "There's no single solution that works for every wound, so having multiple advanced therapies available allows us to tailor treatment and improve outcomes. At the end of the day, we are committed to doing everything we can to help patients heal."

Expanding Access to Advanced Wound Care

Clover Wound Care is one of a limited number of clinics on the entire West Coast offering several of these advanced technologies, positioning the practice as a regional leader in lower extremity wound care.

Located in Salmon Creek, the center serves patients throughout Southwest Washington and the greater Portland metropolitan area. Patients are typically seen on a weekly basis, allowing for consistent monitoring and adjustment of treatment plans to support optimal healing.

About Clover Podiatry

Clover Podiatry is a modern podiatric practice dedicated to providing comprehensive advanced foot and ankle care with a focus on innovation, patient experience, and better outcomes. The practice offers a wide range of services, from preventative care to advanced treatment options, serving patients in the Pacific Northwest.

Media Contact:

Emily Blosser

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SOURCE Clover Podiatry