Cloverleaf AI Raises $2.8 Million in Seed Funding, Launches Transformative Solutions for Government Contracting

New capital will expand already-robust platform used by companies like Airbnb, Holland & Knight, and Waste Management to uncover qualified government leads before anyone else

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloverleaf AI , a leader in innovative solutions for government contractors, today announced it raised $2.8 million in a seed funding round led by Jackson Square Ventures, with participation from First Mile, TechStars, and Legal Tech Fund. The company also unveiled two new products: Vocal Fingerprinting, which monitors and reports government officials' positions from each public meeting they take and the Opportunity Database, a fully searchable index that captures more than 100,000 monthly government opportunities before they even reach the RFP stage.

"At Cloverleaf AI, our mission is to seamlessly bridge the gap between people and data. With this new financing, we are well-positioned to continue delivering the tools that give our clients a massive competitive edge," said Adam Zucker, co-founder and CEO, Cloverleaf AI. "We look forward to working alongside our new partners as we maintain the bootstrapping mentality that's fueled creativity and efficiency in our operations since we were founded."

Cloverleaf AI provides transparency into every government meeting so organizations and government contractors can better understand opportunities, policy, and their reputations. The platform alerts government contractors the moment a project is discussed—whether it's a new stadium or road being built, EV infrastructure, school safety measures, or any other government project—right from the first meeting. This gives contractors the chance to be the first to know, start building relationships with decision-makers early, and vastly increase their opportunity for success.

"Cloverleaf AI consistently delivers qualified opportunities for their customers before anyone else. These new products will drive meaningful impact for organizations looking to optimize how they source revenue-driving opportunities," said Pete Solvik, co-founder and managing director, Jackson Square Ventures. "With an ARR retention rate that exceeds 120 percent, it's clear customers are not just finding value in the product, but its prominence within their organizations is growing year-over-year. That's a great signal of an innovative product finding market fit."

Vocal Fingerprinting, Cloverleaf AI's vocal fingerprinting technology, provides government contractors and public sector professionals with the ability to monitor and report upon how officials' positions evolve over time, offering deep insights to inform tailored outreach and building stronger relationships with legislators. The tool ensures users can reduce risks by avoiding partnerships with officials who have a history of obstructing progress on key issues, making it a game-changing innovation for government contractors, and public sector professionals alike. Other key features include:

Track Record Transparency : See how officials' stances shift over time, offering clarity for better alignment.

: See how officials' stances shift over time, offering clarity for better alignment. Data-Driven Influence : Tailor outreach based on officials' collaboration history.

: Tailor outreach based on officials' collaboration history. Early Opportunity Detection: Identify officials whose track record indicates growing support for your initiatives.

Cloverleaf AI's Opportunity Database delivers access to over 100,000 new government sales opportunities each month. Organizations and government contractors can find local, state, and federal opportunities in a singular, real-time database, offering the most comprehensive view available of opportunities for them to pursue.

"Cloverleaf AI is instrumental in gaining new contracts and saving existing contracts," said Steve Berry, Director of Municipal Sales, Waste Connections. "To us, that means millions of dollars."

Cloverleaf AI was recently selected for Google for Startups AI Academy for American Infrastructure , a highly competitive program designed to support high-potential startups using AI to improve public works and foundational systems across the United States.

To learn more about Cloverleaf AI, its solutions, and/or to request a demo, visit www.cloverleaf.ai/ .

About Cloverleaf AI

Businesses trust Cloverleaf AI to fill their pipelines with high-quality government leads, connecting them directly to the decision-makers they need to reach. Simply tell us what you offer, and we'll link you with government buyers looking for solutions like yours. Our service delivers timely insights, giving you a head start on the competition. We're confident in our process, guaranteeing at least two qualified government leads in your inbox every week. To learn more, visit www.cloverleaf.ai/ . and follow us on LinkedIn and other social channels.

Media Contact : [email protected]

