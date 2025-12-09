Cloverleaf Networks Raises Strategic Venture Capital Investment from Super K Ventures to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloverleaf Networks, a leading provider of next-generation connectivity, cybersecurity, and collaboration solutions for modern workforces, today announced a strategic venture capital investment from Super K Ventures, a prominent early-stage technology investor known for backing high-growth companies transforming the digital infrastructure landscape.

This investment marks a significant milestone in Cloverleaf Networks' mission to deliver a more resilient, intelligent, and customer-centric approach to business connectivity. The new funding will accelerate product innovation across the company's flagship offerings—including Cloverleaf Connect, Cloverleaf Anywhere, Cloverleaf SASE, and collaboration platform Ryver—while expanding market reach in the United States and abroad.

"Super K Ventures' investment is a strong validation of our vision to modernize business connectivity and cybersecurity through simplicity, transparency, and an unmatched customer experience," said Joe Faherty, Founder & CEO of Cloverleaf Networks. "This partnership positions us to scale faster, innovate deeper, and deliver even greater value to the organizations that rely on Cloverleaf every day."

Super K Ventures brings deep expertise in scaling B2B infrastructure, SaaS, and cloud-native technology firms. Their support will help Cloverleaf Networks accelerate hiring in engineering, product development, and customer success, while also expanding its national footprint of managed service capabilities.

"Cloverleaf Networks is redefining how companies connect, protect, and manage their distributed workforce environments," said Renee Klenert, Managing Partner at Super K Ventures. "The combination of their technology, customer-centric culture, and operational excellence represents exactly what we look for in a long-term partner."

Cloverleaf Networks' SaaS platform CLOE remains a core differentiator, providing centralized visibility, proactive monitoring, and simplified network management from a single intuitive interface. CLOE will expand its AI-driven analytics and automation capabilities, empowering IT teams to maintain network health and security in real time.

About Cloverleaf Networks

Cloverleaf Networks provides fully managed, secure, cloud-optimized connectivity solutions for remote, hybrid, and multi-site businesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Cloverleaf delivers internet, SD-WAN, cybersecurity, and collaboration services powered by its CLOE operations platform and backed by the Emerald Service Commitment.

About Super K Ventures

Super K Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in high-growth technology companies. With an emphasis on digital infrastructure, enterprise software, and AI-driven platforms, Super K Ventures partners with visionary founders to accelerate innovation and scale transformative businesses.

