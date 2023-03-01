Clovertex Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner Status

BOSTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clovertex is proud to announce that it has achieved Advanced Tier Services Partner status in the Amazon Web Services partner network. Clovertex is a software and services company focused on accelerating drug discovery in the Biopharma industry. The AWS Advanced Partner designation recognizes top AWS partners, such as Clovertex, who have a strong team of trained and certified technical experts and proven customer experience. This achievement acknowledges Clovertex's innovation, investment in its people, and the positive results it provides for its customers.

Clovertex's consulting services specialize in architecting, building, automating, and managing high-performance scientific applications, databases, AWS infrastructure, and scientific workflows for Life Sciences customers.

Beyond consulting services, Clovertex's NUMEN™ platform allows scientists to build secure and scalable infrastructure for computing, storage, and analysis to support their scientific workflows with the click of a button and significantly reduce drug discovery time.

With its focus on Life Sciences, Clovertex's resources have deep knowledge of industry SOPs and GxP methods (e.g., IQ, PQ, OQ). In addition, Clovertex also provides solutions to automatically scan source code for any vulnerabilities when deployed to production environments, making internal and external IT audits more seamless.

"Congratulations to our Clovertex team on being recognized as an Advanced Tier Partner by AWS," said Clovertex Founder and CEO Kshitij Kumar. "Working with AWS enables us to further enhance our offerings and provide cutting-edge solutions to our Biopharma customers. This also is a testament to our engineers' quality of delivery to our customers. Being an Advanced Partner is not just about technology but also customer satisfaction."

