Clovertex Awarded AWS Life Sciences Competency, Solidifying Leadership in Cloud-Based Solutions for Life Sciences

Achievement underscores expertise in cloud-driven advancements for drug discovery, genomics, clinical trials, and personalized medicine

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clovertex is proud to announce its achievement of the prestigious AWS Life Sciences Competency, a recognition that highlights the company's commitment to delivering innovative, cloud-based solutions for the life sciences sector. This milestone underscores Clovertex's expertise in supporting critical areas such as drug discovery, genomics, clinical trials, and personalized medicine, helping to accelerate scientific discovery and advancements in healthcare.

The AWS Life Sciences Competency demonstrates Clovertex's deep understanding of the life sciences industry and the ability to deliver innovative, cloud-based solutions.

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) Life Sciences Competency is awarded to organizations that demonstrate a deep understanding of the life sciences industry and the ability to provide solutions that address its unique challenges. Clovertex's accomplishment reflects its dedication to leveraging AWS to streamline research and development processes, enhance data management, and enable collaboration among researchers and healthcare professionals. In addition, Clovertex's DevSecOps and Database Management services, delivered by teams experienced in GxP, are tailored for the life sciences industry.

"We are thrilled to receive the AWS Life Sciences Competency," said Kshitij Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Clovertex. "This recognition validates our efforts to harness cloud technology to drive innovation in the life sciences field. We remain committed to helping our clients navigate the complexities of research and development, and this competency enables us to further elevate our offerings."

Through AWS's robust infrastructure, Clovertex delivers scalable, secure solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the life sciences industry. The company's solutions streamline workflows, optimize data handling, and foster collaboration, enabling research organizations to pursue groundbreaking discoveries with efficiency and reliability.

As a forward-looking organization, Clovertex is excited about the opportunities this competency presents and looks forward to continued collaboration with AWS and other industry leaders to advance the future of life sciences.

About Clovertex, Inc.

Clovertex, Inc. is a recognized leader in providing innovative solutions for the life sciences industry, dedicated to enhancing research and development through advanced technology and strategic partnerships. Clovertex's mission is to empower life sciences organizations to achieve their research goals effectively and efficiently through cutting-edge cloud solutions.

For more information about Clovertex and its services, please visit clovertex.com or contact the team directly.

Media Contact:

Ben Pastro

Clovertex, Inc.

302-521-4959

[email protected]

clovertex.com

SOURCE Clovertex