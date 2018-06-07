CloviTek Wins Commercial Integrator 2018 BEST Award for CloviFi WiFi Audio HD Transmitter

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CloviTek was honored at InfoComm 2018 with a Commercial Integrator BEST Award in the Audio Distribution Systems Category for CloviFi, a dedicated wireless device for transmitting TV audio to smart devices. Ideal for consumers, gamers, those struggling with hearing loss, as well as in businesses and public places, CloviFi wireless audio transmitter enables users to privately listen to high quality TV audio streams through personal mobile devices, without disturbing others nearby.

Your phone is your source for all of your audio needs. Connect CloviFi to your TV, your stereo, or your computer. Then you can cast the audio to your iOS or Android phone via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. CloviFi, The World's Smartest Wi-Fi Audio HD Transmitter, Debuts at InfoComm 2018

Although current Bluetooth audio offers convenient ways for consumers to listen to audio transmissions wirelessly, they are limited by distance, sound quality, low bandwidth, and 1-to-1 connectivity.

A single CloviFi transmitter connects multiple Android or IOS users throughout the house or in business establishments with multiple TVs such as bars, gyms, hospitals and airport lounges. Consumers can use their own headphones and a free mobile app to stream what they want to listen to.

"CloviTek is solving the need for private listening experiences that your customers are asking for," said Vitaly Kirkpatrick, founder and CEO. "CloviTek's patented plug-and- play device is the simplest way for AV professionals and OEM partners to solve the most common home and business TV listening requests without the need to install bulky servers and wiring. We are excited to bring this innovation to InfoComm."

Installers simply connect CloviFi to a TV or other audio device; connect a mobile device and CloviFi to the same Wi-Fi network; download, install and run the free app; and select the available TV in the app. The user is now able to listen and control their own sound level without bothering others.

CloviFi Product Features:

Free Android and iOS app – No subscription fees or hidden costs

For home and commercial use – Use at home, work and public places with multi-user connections

Adjustable mounting options – Provides multiple ways to mount behind TVs

Affordable, compact and simple – No need to install bulky servers and wiring

Quality 24-bit premium high-quality sound transmission – Wi-Fi audio transmission quality is better and greater distance range than Bluetooth, FM, etc.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled – stream to your smartphone or Bluetooth headphones and control your own sound level

Multiple audio connections – Connect via stereo phono (RCA), 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth, optical and HDMI

Select between multiple CloviFi devices located in different rooms and no limits on how many TVs you can connect in one location.

Can be used as a Personal Sound Amplifier Product (PSAP) with or without an FDA-approved hearing amplifier system

The 2018 BEST Awards (Best Electronics Systems Technologies) from Commercial Integrator is a yearly collection of the most outstanding AV products and services impacting the commercial tech integration industry.

The 2018 BEST Awards selections were judged by an unbiased panel of a dozen credible industry leaders, along with the editors of Commercial Integrator, with special consideration given to innovation, functionality, competitive advantages and benefits to the installer.

"Our judging panel, which included CI and TechDecisions (TD) editors as well as trusted integrators, had some tough decisions this year," says Tom LeBlanc, Editor-in-Chief of Commercial Integrator.

Please visit booth N3128 during InfoComm to learn more about CloviFi.

About CloviTek

Founded in 2018, CloviTek Inc is a manufacturer of a wireless hardware device that transmits audio from a TV to a mobile device using Wireless (Wi-Fi) transmission technologies for audio streaming. Clovitek was named a CES 2018 Innovations Award Honoree for CloviFi in the High-Performance Home Audio & Video category. For more information go to http://clovitek.com/.

