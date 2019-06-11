Clovity Partners with Dispersive Networks on Securing Large Scale IoT Device Deployments for Enterprise and Smart City Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO and ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clovity, the digital transformation leader for Connected Devices, has partnered with Dispersive Networks, a provider of ultra-secure networking for mission-critical solutions, to deploy the Dispersive™ Virtual Network (VN) in its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Clovity's Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrial and Smart City customers benefit from new levels of performance, reliability, and security when adopting IoT solutions.

Dispersive's software-defined networking (SDN) technology combined with Clovity's IoT platform, CSensorNet, enables quick and secure transmission, analysis, and visualization of edge device data for enterprises. The partnership accelerates IoT solutions development while providing two layers of security.

"I am excited and proud to announce Clovity's new partnership with Dispersive, creator of Dispersive Virtual Network and programmable networking for mission-critical applications," said Clovity's Chief Executive Officer, Anuj Sachdeva. "In our continued quest to secure our IoT solutions, we have now bridged the technology gap between edge and cloud with a carrier-grade programmable network that routes traffic with significantly enhanced network security, redundancy, high reliability and top-notch performance."

The partnership supports the massive deployment of secured sensing endpoints employing best in class security technology to reduce risk, while also providing the resiliency and performance required for real-time applications. Dispersive Virtual Networks is a patented, multi-path software-defined networking, military-grade overlay solution. Its 100% software-based approach divides network traffic into separate, independent packet streams, then sends each stream across a different, individually encrypted path.

"IoT is transforming entire industries, but it is also creating new attack surfaces and creating new opportunities for cybercrime. We believe that security cannot limit innovation in IoT. IoT platform and solutions providers have to take action to embed security directly into their offering," said Edward J. Wood, President, and CEO, Dispersive Networks. "Our partnership supports the adoption of IoT, even in the most challenging industry verticals and will support its long-term growth."

CSensorNet is a plug and play IoT platform that enables data capture from IoT sensors in deployments like Smart City, Smart Car, Smart Lights, and Smart Home as well as many others. It makes real-time and historical data available on dashboards using an API and Web-based portals. CSensorNet is capable of rapid large-scale integrated enterprise IoT roll-outs across enterprises in the Fortune 500.

About Dispersive Networks

Dispersive Networks provides a radically different approach to programmable networking which delivers new levels of security, reliability, and performance for mission-critical solutions. The company offers 100% software-based programmable networking that provides a foundation for innovation and transformation across industry verticals. Inspired by battlefield-proven wireless radio techniques, the Dispersive™ Virtualized Network dynamically splits session-level IP traffic at the edge device into smaller, independent and individually encrypted packet streams. It enables partners to securely connect digital businesses, products and technologies end-to-end across any kind of network infrastructure, including the public internet. Dispersive Networks' proven technology secures and accelerates the connected world. For more information, visit www.dispersive.io .

About Clovity

Selected as Global Top 20 IoT Solutions Provider for 2018 & again as Top 50 for 2019 by CIO Magazine. Thinking "Agile | IoT | Embedded | Data | ML | AI | Cloud | DevOps | Digital" - Clovity a global Solutions Partner and Systems Integrator focused on transforming enterprises worldwide.

Clovity is highly focused on delivering the highest enterprise value for emerging technologies like IoT, Blockchain, Machine Learning/AI, Edge Computing, Security and Analytics in motion.

The goal of the company is to derive practical insights by connecting into edge assets, enabling change in support paradigms, deploying a new channel of business, increase scalable performance efficiencies, and creating entirely new IoT products for the market, Clovity is driving business value in a connected world.

www.Clovity.com

