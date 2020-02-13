CLPS Incorporation Establishes Recruitment Centers to Accelerate Talent Acquisition Process and Improve Profitability by Utilizing Advanced Technology

SHANGHAI, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company") today announced that it set up recruitment centers in the cities of Dalian and Baoding in January 2020 to achieve the Company's strategic development goals. By integrating the Company's successful applications of advanced technologies, such as cloud platforms, big data, and robotic process automation (RPA), the recruitment centers are well positioned to accelerate the talent acquisition process. As a result, CLPS will be able to obtain qualified talent, reduce talent acquisition costs, meet the growing demands of talent from its existing and potential clients, and achieve meaningful growth.

As a global IT consulting and solutions service provider, the Company and its business operations benefit significantly from a high-quality talent pool. The Company selected Dalian and Baoding as hosts for its recruitment centers because these cities have an efficient talent acquisition capability and resources. The recruitment centers will leverage the Company's extensive experience in the IT industry, recruitment resources, and successful application of advanced technologies to execute its full operational capability. In 2020, the recruitment centers plan to establish a 50-person team to handle 80% of the Company's recruitment processes, which will not only provide sufficient talent but also ensure smooth implementation of the Company's projects and IT services.

Mr. Raymond Lin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CLPS, commented, "The establishment of the recruitment centers is an important component of our business operations as well as a key factor to achieving our growth objectives in 2020. The recruitment centers will utilize an online approach to complete the process of talent acquisition, and leverage big data and other advanced technologies to accurately match, analyze, and evaluate candidate qualifications to the requirements requested by our clients. In addition, this technology-driven approach facilitates successful recruitment and delivery of qualified talent, thus improving our service offerings and driving overall growth."

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial service sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial service industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, and Hong Kong SAR, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 18 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Baoding, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Suzhou. The remaining eight global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and India.

