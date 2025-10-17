CLPS Incorporation Reports Financial Results for the Second Half and Full Year of Fiscal 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS), today announced its financial results for the six months and full year of fiscal 2025 ended June 30, 2025.

During this fiscal year, we faced a significant challenge when our long-standing and historically largest client announced a broad downsizing of its technology employee workforce within its China Solution Centers (CSCs) in Dalian and Shanghai, as part of its global restructuring strategy. As a result, this unprecedented strategic realignment required the dissolution of most of our dedicated IT staff serving the client. This action, while necessary, resulted in a significant increase in one-time employee severance expenses. Consequently, this non-recurring expense created unavoidable short-term pressure on our current period's net income. After excluding all of the layoff compensation, our adjusted net income for the fiscal year 2025 was $78.0 thousand.

We are transforming this challenge into an opportunity to advance our strategic objectives. While sustaining organic growth, we are accelerating our strategic shift toward building a more resilient revenue framework. This involves pioneering new, high-value project work in artificial intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) while intensifying our efforts to expand our international market presence. We are confident that the positive impact of these transformative steps will materialize and become evident in our financial performance in subsequent reporting periods. CLPS will continue to focus on long-term value creation through diversification, technology innovation, and international growth.

Unaudited Second Half of Fiscal 2025 Highlights (all results compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024)

Revenue increased by 15.0% to $81.7 million from $71.0 million.

Revenue from IT consulting services increased by 16.9% to $78.7 million from $67.3 million.

Revenue generated outside of mainland China increased by 77.1% to $23.5 million from $13.3 million. In particular:

- Revenue generated from Singapore increased by 96.1% to $12.4 million from $6.3 million.

- Revenue generated from Hong Kong SAR increased by 99.9% to $8.0 million from $4.0 million.

- Revenue generated from Japan increased by 174.6% to $1.1 million from $0.4 million.

Audited Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights (all results compared to the twelve months ended June 30, 2024)

Revenue increased by 15.2% to $164.5 million from $142.8 million.

Revenue from IT consulting services increased by 16.0% to $158.8 million from $136.8 million.

Revenue generated outside of mainland China increased by 90.5% to $42.5 million from $22.3 million. In particular:

- Revenue generated from Singapore increased by 99.2% to $21.9 million from $11.0 million.

- Revenue generated from Hong Kong SAR increased by 130.5% to $14.4 million from $6.2 million.

- Revenue generated from Japan increased by 253.2% to $2.0 million from $0.6 million.

Gross profit increased by 10.2% to $36.3 million from $32.9 million.

Accounts receivable turnover period improved to 92 days, down from 111 days.

Total number of clients from IT services segment increased by 6.3% to 319 from 300.

Total number of employees increased by 6.3% to 3,534 from 3,325.

Mr. Raymond Lin, Chief Executive Officer of CLPS, commented, "The past fiscal year demonstrated meaningful progress in building a more resilient and diversified business model. A key achievement was the significant reduction in client concentration risk, evidenced by the strategic push for global expansion which yielded substantial results. Overseas revenue grew 90.5% to $42.5 million, with the APAC region being a primary driver of this growth. The successful establishment of operations in key regional markets, including Indonesia and Canada, which has begun generating revenue, alongside our presence in Dubai, underscores a strategic pivot towards high-growth international territories. Our expanding global footprint not only contributed to this growth but also positions the Company for a more globally improved revenue stream in the future, mitigating regional economic fluctuations.

Navigating the operational and financial impact of the major client's global restructuring strategy was one of the central challenges of this fiscal year. It required a careful realignment of resources while simultaneously supporting growth from other existing and new clients. In parallel, we made pivotal investments in our future by advancing our proprietary RPA product Nibot, and AI solutions. These technological developments, which moved into real-world applications, represent a critical long-term asset. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, these investments underscore a commitment to evolving our service offerings beyond our IT consulting services towards higher-value, IP-driven solutions."

Ms. Rui Yang, Chief Financial Officer of CLPS, commented, "The fiscal 2025 financial performance reflects a dual reality: achieving robust top-line growth while actively navigating the impact of unforeseen, non-recurring challenges.

Our operations outside Mainland China strongly validated our global expansion strategy, demonstrating impressive growth momentum. Specifically, during this fiscal year, our key international markets in APAC—Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, and Japan—recorded substantial year-over-year growth rates of 99.2%, 130.5%, and 253.2%, respectively. Furthermore, our focus on working capital management yielded positive results, with accounts receivable turnover days improving from 111 days in the previous fiscal year to 92 days.

However, the unexpected restructuring of CSCs in Dalian and Shanghai by our significant client resulted in material one-time severance expenses due to corresponding workforce reduction. This placed inevitable short-term pressure on our net income.

Moving forward, we are proactively addressing this challenge by accelerating the diversification of our revenue streams. For instance, with the market launch of Nibot, and further advancements in AI, we anticipate increased revenue generation from customized IT solutions segment, which will substantially reduce our reliance on any single client. Moreover, CLPS's diversified presence across sectors such as education and tourism, and continuous acquisition of new clients, will further mitigate this risk. We remain deeply committed to maintaining stringent financial discipline while simultaneously supporting initiatives that enhance CLPS's long-term competitive advantage and shareholder value."

Unaudited Second Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

In the second half of fiscal 2025, revenues increased by $10.7 million, or 15.0%, to $81.7 million from $71.0 million in the prior year period. The increase in revenue was mainly due to the increased demand in IT consulting services.

Revenues by Service

Revenue from IT consulting services increased by $11.4 million, or 16.9%, to $78.7 million in the second half of fiscal 2025, from $67.3 million in the prior year period. Revenue from IT consulting services accounted for 96.3% of total revenue, compared to 94.8% in the prior year period. The increase was due to the increased demand from existing and new clients.

Revenue from customized IT solution services decreased by $0.1 million, or 4.7%, to $1.8 million in the second half of fiscal 2025, from $1.9 million in the prior year period. Revenue from customized IT solution services accounted for 2.2% of total revenue, compared to 2.7% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased demand from existing clients. In response, we are actively pursuing new client acquisition and identifying emerging market needs, with an expectation for this segment to resume growth in the next fiscal year.

Revenue from academic education services decreased by $0.08 million, or 7.8%, to $0.96 million in the second half of fiscal 2025, from $1.04 million in the prior year period. Revenue from academic education services accounted for 1.2% of total revenue, compared to 1.5% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to resource integration following the acquisition of the College of Allied Educators (CAE). Looking ahead, we are focused on generating new momentum by launching innovative courses for CAE to boost enrollment and drive segment revenue growth.

Revenue from other services decreased by $0.5 million, or 71.1%, to $0.2 million in the second half of fiscal 2025, from $0.7 million in the prior year period. Revenue from other services accounted for 0.3% of total revenue, compared to 1.0% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased demand for other services, including head hunting service.

Revenues by Operational Areas

Revenue from banking area increased by $1.9 million, or 6.6%, to $30.6 million in the second half of fiscal 2025, from $28.7 million in the prior year period. Revenue from banking area accounted for 37.5% and 40.3% of total revenues in the second half of fiscal 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Revenue from wealth management area decreased by $3.1 million, or 18.4%, to $13.9 million in the second half of fiscal 2025, from $17.0 million in the prior year period. Revenue from wealth management area accounted for 17.0% and 23.9% of total revenues in the second half of fiscal 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Revenue from e-Commerce area increased by $4.7 million, or 46.1%, to $14.9 million in the second half of fiscal 2025, from $10.2 million in the prior year period. Revenue from e-Commerce area accounted for 18.2% and 14.3% of total revenues in the second half of fiscal 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Revenue from automotive area increased by $4.6 million, or 65.6%, to $11.6 million in the second half of fiscal 2025, from $7.0 million in the prior year period. Revenue from automotive area accounted for 14.3% and 9.9% of total revenues in the second half of fiscal 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Revenues by Geography

Revenue generated outside of mainland China increased by 77.1% to $23.5 million in the second half of fiscal year 2025, from $13.3 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to strong performance of our operations in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR and Japan, reflecting the Company's successful and continuous implementation of its global expansion strategy.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased by $46.5 thousand, or 0.3%, to $17.15 million in the second half of fiscal 2025, from $17.20 million in the prior year period.

Operating Expenses

Selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.9 million, or 47.5%, to $2.7 million in the second half of fiscal 2025, from $1.8 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses increased to 3.3% in the second half of fiscal 2025, compared to 2.6% in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to an increase in sales staff to capture business growth opportunities.

Research and development expenses decreased by $1.5 million, or 36.0%, to $2.5 million in the second half of fiscal 2025, from $4.0 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses decreased to 3.1% in the second half of fiscal 2025, compared to 5.6% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to the redeployment of R&D staff to deliver customized IT solutions, resulting in a reclassification of these expenses as cost of revenues.

General and administrative expenses increased by $3.8 million, or 27.3%, to $17.7 million in the second half of fiscal 2025, from $13.9 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses increased to 21.7% in the second half of fiscal 2025, compared to 19.6% in the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to the recognition of significant one-time employee severance costs, which were triggered by a major client's global restructuring strategy. After excluding all of the layoff compensation, our general and administrative expenses increased by 0.3% compared to the prior-year period.

Operating Loss

Operating loss was $5.5 million in the second half of fiscal 2025, compared to operating loss of $1.6 million in the same period of the previous year. Operating margin was -6.8% compared to -2.3% in the prior year period.

Other Income and Expenses

Total other income, net of other expenses was $87.5 thousand in the second half of fiscal 2025, compared to $0.6 million total other income, net of other expenses in the same period of previous year.

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes was $0.7 million in the second half of fiscal 2025, compared to a benefit for income taxes of $0.2 million in the same period of the previous year.

Net Loss and Losses Per Share

Net loss was $6.6 million in the second half of fiscal 2025, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net loss[1] was $6.1 million in the second half of fiscal 2025, compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of $0.4 million in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to CLPS Incorporation's shareholders was $6.7 million, or $0.24 basic and diluted losses per share in the second half of fiscal 2025, compared to a net loss attributable to CLPS Incorporation's shareholders of $0.8 million, or $0.03 basic and diluted losses per share in the second half of fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to CLPS Incorporation's shareholders[2] was $6.2 million, or $0.22 basic and diluted losses per share in the second half of fiscal 2024, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to CLPS Incorporation's shareholders of $0.4 million, or $0.02 basic and diluted losses per share in the second half of fiscal 2024.

Audited Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues increased by $21.7 million, or 15.2%, to $164.5 million in the fiscal year 2025, from $142.8 million in the prior year period. The increase in revenue was mainly due to the increased demand in IT consulting services.

Revenues by Service

Revenue from IT consulting services increased by $22.0 million, or 16.0%, to $158.8 million in the fiscal year 2025, from $136.8 million in the prior year period. Revenue from IT consulting services accounted for 96.5% of total revenue, compared to 95.8% in the prior year period. The increase was due to the increased demand from existing and new clients.

Revenue from customized IT solution services decreased by $0.3 million, or 11.6%, to $2.8 million in the fiscal year 2025, from $3.1 million in the prior year period. Revenue from customized IT solution services accounted for 1.7% of total revenue, compared to 2.2% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased demand from existing clients. In response, we are actively pursuing new client acquisition and identifying emerging market needs, with an expectation for this segment to resume growth in the next fiscal year.

Revenue from academic education services increased by $1.0 million, or 96.3%, to $2.0 million in the fiscal year 2025, from $1.0 million in the prior year period. Revenue from academic education services accounted for 1.2% of total revenue, compared to 0.7% in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due the full-year consolidation of results from academic education services. As the acquisition of CAE closed in the second half of fiscal 2024, the prior year period only included approximately six months of its operating revenue.

Revenue from other services decreased by $0.9 million, or 49.7%, to $0.9 million in the fiscal year 2025, from $1.8 million in the prior year period. Revenue from other services accounted for 0.5% of total revenue, compared to 1.2% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased demand for other services, including software sales.

Revenues by Operational Areas

Revenue from banking area increased by $6.9 million, or 12.1%, to $64.1 million in the fiscal year 2025, from $57.2 million in the prior year period. Revenue from banking area accounted for 39.0% and 40.0% of total revenues in the fiscal year 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Revenue from wealth management area decreased by $6.3 million, or 17.8%, to $29.3 million in the fiscal year 2025, from $35.6 million in the prior year period. Revenue from wealth management area accounted for 17.8% and 24.9% of total revenues in the fiscal year 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Revenue from e-Commerce area increased by $8.6 million, or 40.9%, to $29.8 million in the fiscal year 2025, from $21.2 million in the prior year period. Revenue from e-Commerce area accounted for 18.1% and 14.8% of total revenues in the fiscal year 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Revenue from automotive area increased by $6.6 million, or 46.1%, to $20.8 million in the fiscal year 2025, from $14.2 million in the prior year period. Revenue from automotive area accounted for 12.7% and 10.0% of total revenues in the fiscal year 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Revenues by Geography

Revenue generated outside of mainland China increased by $20.2 million, or 90.5%, to $42.5 million in the fiscal year 2025, from $22.3 million in the prior year period. The increase was due to strong performance of our operations in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR and Japan, reflecting the Company's successful and continuous implementation of its global expansion strategy.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by $3.4 million, or 10.2%, to $36.3 million in the fiscal year 2025, from $32.9 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributed to an increase in total revenue.

Operating Expenses

Selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.6 million, or 13.3%, to $5.2 million in the fiscal year 2025, from $4.6 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses decreased to 3.1% in the fiscal year 2025, compared to 3.2% in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to an increase in sales staff to capture business growth opportunities.

Research and development expenses decreased by $1.4 million, or 18.7%, to $5.8 million in the fiscal year 2025, from $7.2 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses decreased to 3.5% in the fiscal year 2025, compared to 5.0% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to the redeployment of R&D staff to deliver customized IT solutions, resulting in a reclassification of these expenses as cost of revenues.

General and administrative expenses increased by $6.8 million, or 26.8%, to $31.9 million in the fiscal year 2025, from $25.1 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses increased to 19.4% in the fiscal year 2025, compared to 17.6% in the prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by two factors: first, the recognition of significant one-time employee severance costs, which were triggered by a major client's global restructuring strategy. After excluding all of the layoff compensation, our general and administrative expenses increased by 9.8% compared to the prior-year period. Second, the increase reflects necessary operational investments, including the establishment of the China Development Center (CDC) and Global Testing Center (GTC), which were put in place to support and capture the anticipated growth in demand for customized IT solutions services.

Operating Loss

Operating loss was $5.4 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.5 million in the same period of the previous year. Operating margin was -3.3% in the fiscal year 2025, compared to -1.8% in the prior year period.

Other Income and Expenses

Total other income, net of other expenses was $0.3 million in the fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.7 million total other income, net of other expenses in the prior year period.

Provision for Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes was $0.9 million in the fiscal year 2025, compared to a provision for income taxes of $0.2 million in the same period of the previous year.

Net Loss and (Losses) Earnings Per Share

Net loss was $6.4 million in the fiscal year 2025, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net loss[1] was $3.8 million in the fiscal year 2025, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $1.3 million in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to CLPS Incorporation's shareholders was $7.0 million, or $0.26 basic and diluted losses per share in the fiscal year 2025, compared to net loss attributable to CLPS Incorporation's shareholders of $2.3 million, or $0.09 basic and diluted losses per share in the fiscal year 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to CLPS Incorporation's shareholders[2] was $4.5 million, or $0.16 basic and diluted losses per share in the fiscal year 2025, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to CLPS Incorporation's shareholders of $0.8 million, or $0.03 basic and diluted earnings per share in the fiscal year 2024.

Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $28.2 million compared to $29.1 million as of June 30, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.5 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Net cash used in investing activities was $1.8 million. Net cash provided by financing activities was approximately $2.9 million. The effect of exchange rate change on cash was approximately positive $0.4 million. The Company believes that its current cash position and cash flow from operations are sufficient to meet its anticipated cash needs for at least the next 12 months.

Financial Outlook

Undeterred by the short-term challenges, we remain confident about our long-term business growth. For fiscal year 2026, the Company expects, considering our financial numbers could be affected by the floating exchange rate, and absent material acquisitions or non-recurring transactions, total sales growth in the range of approximately 10% to 15% compared to fiscal year 2025 financial results, and non-GAAP net income in the range of approximately $4.4 million to $5.0 million.

This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views, which are subject to change and to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those facing the Company's business and operations as identified in its annual report on Form 20-F made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Exchange Rate

The balance sheet amounts with the exception of equity as of June 30, 2025, were translated at 7.1636 RMB to 1.00 USD compared to 7.2672 RMB to 1.00 USD as of June 30, 2024. The equity accounts were stated at their historical rate. The average translation rates applied to the income statements accounts for the periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were 7.2143 RMB to 1.00 USD and 7.2248 RMB to 1.00 USD, respectively. The change in the value of the RMB relative to the U.S. dollar may affect our financial results reported in the U.S. dollar terms without giving effect to any underlying change in our business or results of operation.

CLPS INCORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in U.S. dollars ("$"), except for number of shares)





As of





June 30, 2025 (Audited)



December 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



28,173,160





35,626,137

Short-term investments



896,949





1,643,691

Accounts receivable, net



44,891,161





40,394,147

Prepayments, deposits and other assets, net



7,441,565





4,285,476

Amounts due from related parties



4,374,595





4,899,451

Total Current Assets

$ 85,777,430



$ 86,848,902

Non-current assets:















Property and equipment, net



21,212,463





20,972,905

Intangible assets, net



2,055,102





2,067,127

Operating lease right-of-use assets



3,407,995





3,430,925

Goodwill



1,435,782





1,462,032

Long-term investments



1,718,995





692,385

Prepayments, deposits and other assets, net



481,761





1,005,886

Amounts due from related parties



1,945,960





2,270,249

Deferred tax assets, net



73,942





666,720

Total Assets

$ 118,109,430



$ 119,417,131



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Bank loans

$ 30,217,329



$ 27,949,778

Accounts payable



2,515,207





1,548,917

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



260,880





397,767

Tax payables



2,463,706





1,906,938

Contract liabilities



2,470,135





3,015,923

Salaries and benefits payable



14,062,007





13,285,958

Operating lease liabilities



2,348,195





1,853,798

Amount due to related parties



21,884





20,324

Total Current Liabilities

$ 54,359,343



$ 49,979,403

Non-current liabilities:















Operating lease liabilities



1,301,369





1,846,777

Deferred tax liabilities



251,812





354,649

Unrecognized tax benefit



3,715,163





3,696,355

Other non-current liabilities



896,747





880,076

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 60,524,434



$ 56,757,260

Commitments and Contingencies

































Shareholders' Equity















Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares

authorized; 27,988,452 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30,

2025; 27,986,235 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2024



2,799





2,799

Additional paid-in capital



60,177,851





59,815,077

Statutory reserves



5,853,445





5,761,656

Accumulated deficit



(7,401,803)





(650,193)

Accumulated other comprehensive losses



(3,095,507)





(4,238,666)



















Total CLPS Incorporation's Shareholders' Equity



55,536,785





60,690,673



















Noncontrolling Interests



2,048,211





1,969,198



















Total Shareholders' Equity



57,584,996





62,659,871



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 118,109,430



$ 119,417,131



CLPS INCORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in U.S. dollars ("$"), except for number of shares)





For the six months ended June 30,





2025



2024



















Revenue

$ 81,703,894



$ 71,038,525

Cost of revenue (note 1)



(64,553,449)





(53,841,552)

Gross profit



17,150,445





17,196,973



















Operating income (expenses):















Selling and marketing expenses (note 1)



(2,727,725)





(1,849,118)

Research and development expenses



(2,533,678)





(3,961,031)

General and administrative expenses (note 1)



(17,737,124)





(13,935,384)

Impairment of goodwill



(129,270)





-

Subsidies and other operating income



440,978





926,159

Total operating expenses



(22,686,819)





(18,819,374)

Loss from operations



(5,536,374)





(1,622,401)

Other income



652,412





943,448

Other expenses



(564,956)





(358,372)

Loss before income tax and share of (loss) income in

equity investees



(5,448,918)





(1,037,325)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



679,739





(176,838)

Loss before share of income in equity investees



(6,128,657)





(860,487)

Share of (loss) income in equity investees, net of tax



(480,926)





6,632

Net loss



(6,609,583)





(853,855)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests



50,238





(11,425)

Net loss attributable to CLPS Incorporation's

shareholders

$ (6,659,821)



$ (842,430)



















Other comprehensive loss















Foreign currency translation income (loss)

$ 1,171,934



$ (1,260,918)

Less: Foreign currency translation income (loss)

attributable to noncontrolling interests



28,775





(31,951)

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to CLPS

Incorporation's shareholders

$ 1,143,159



$ (1,228,967)



















Comprehensive loss attributable to















CLPS Incorporation 's shareholders

$ (5,516,662)



$ (2,071,397)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests



79,013





(43,376)

Comprehensive loss

$ (5,437,649)



$ (2,114,773)



















Basic losses per common share

$ (0.24)



$ (0.03)

Weighted average number of share outstanding – basic



27,986,798





25,619,294

Diluted losses per common share

$ (0.24)



$ (0.03)

Weighted average number of share outstanding – diluted



27,986,798





25,619,294

Note:















(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as

follows:















Cost of revenues



2,197





5,658

Selling and marketing expenses



90,286





82,615

General and administrative expenses



269,214





348,850



CLPS INCORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS - UNAUDITED (Amounts in U.S. dollars ("$"), except for number of shares)







For the six months ended June 30,







2025





2024



Cost of revenue



$ (64,553,449)



$ (53,841,552) Less: share-based compensation expenses





(2,197)





(5,658) Non-GAAP cost of revenue



$ (64,551,252)



$ (53,835,894)

















Selling and marketing expenses



$ (2,727,725)



$ (1,849,118) Less: share-based compensation expenses





(90,286)





(82,615) Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses



$ (2,637,439)



$ (1,766,503)

















General and administrative expenses



$ (17,737,124)



$ (13,935,384) Less: share-based compensation expenses





(269,214)





(348,850) Non-GAAP general and administrative

expenses



$ (17,467,910)



$ (13,586,534)

















Loss from operations



$ (5,536,374)



$ (1,622,401) Add: share-based compensation expenses and

impairment of goodwill





490,967





437,123 Non-GAAP loss from operations



$ (5,045,407)



$ (1,185,278)

















Operating margin





(6.8 %)





(2.3 %) Add: share-based compensation expenses and

impairment of goodwill





0.6 %





0.6 % Non-GAAP operating margin





(6.2 %)





(1.7 %)

















Net loss



$ (6,609,583)



$ (853,855) Add: share-based compensation expenses and

impairment of goodwill





490,967





437,123 Non-GAAP net loss



$ (6,118,616)



$ (416,732)

















Net loss attributable to CLPS Incorporation's

shareholders



$ (6,659,821)



$ (842,430) Add: share-based compensation expenses and

impairment of goodwill





490,967





437,123 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to CLPS

Incorporation's shareholders





(6,168,854)





(405,307) $ $

















Weighted average number of share

outstanding used in computing GAAP and non-

GAAP basic earnings





27,986,798





25,619,294 GAAP basic losses per common share



$ (0.24)



$ (0.03) Add: share-based compensation expenses and

impairment of goodwill





0.02





0.01 Non-GAAP basic loss es per common share



$ (0.22)



$ (0.02)

















Weighted average number of share

outstanding used in computing GAAP diluted

losses and non-GAAP diluted losses





27,986,798





25,619,294

















GAAP diluted losses per common share



$ (0.24)



$ (0.03) Add: share-based compensation expenses and

impairment of goodwill





0.02





0.01 Non-GAAP diluted loss es per common

share



$ (0.22)



$ (0.02)

CLPS INCORPORATION AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in U.S. dollars ("$"), except for number of shares)





As of June 30,





2025



2024

ASSETS











Current assets :















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 28,173,160



$ 29,116,431

Restricted cash



-





24,081

Short-term investments



896,949





2,100,000

Accounts receivable, net



44,891,161





38,779,209

Prepayments, deposits and other assets, net



7,441,565





4,497,578

Amounts due from related parties



4,374,595





3,559,109

Total Current Assets



85,777,430





78,076,408



















Non-current assets :















Property and equipment, net



21,212,463





21,168,524

Intangible assets, net



2,055,102





2,254,372

Goodwill



1,435,782





1,473,899

Operating lease right-of-use assets



3,407,995





2,776,858

Long-term investments



1,718,995





613,807

Prepayments, deposits and other assets, net



481,761





594,603

Amounts due from related parties



1,945,960





2,374,298

Deferred tax assets, net



73,942





697,047

Total Assets

$ 118,109,430



$ 110,029,816



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities















Bank loans

$ 30,217,329



$ 23,232,856

Accounts payable



2,515,207





949,137

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



260,880





799,495

Tax payables



2,463,706





2,351,615

Contract liabilities



2,470,135





1,139,001

Salaries and benefits payable



14,062,007





9,941,541

Operating lease liabilities



2,348,195





1,361,928

Amounts due to related party



21,884





20,230

Total Current Liabilities



54,359,343





39,795,803



















Non-current liabilities















Operating lease liabilities



1,301,369





1,638,243

Unrecognized tax benefits



3,715,163





3,413,850

Deferred tax liabilities



251,812





378,344

Other non-current liabilities



896,747





883,963

T otal Liabilities



60,524,434





46,110,203

Commitments and Contingencies

































Shareholders' Equity















Common shares, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares

authorized; 27,988,452 shares issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2025; 25,640,056 shares issued and outstanding as

of June 30, 2024



2,799





2,564

Additional paid-in capital



60,177,851





61,351,200

Statutory reserves



5,853,445





5,553,104

Accumulated deficit



(7,401,803)





(51,728)

Accumulated other comprehensive losses



(3,095,507)





(4,345,902)



















Total CLPS Incorporation's Shareholders' Equity



55,536,785





62,509,238



















Noncontrolling Interests



2,048,211





1,410,375



















Total Shareholders' Equity



57,584,996





63,919,613



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 118,109,430



$ 110,029,816



CLPS INCORPORATION AUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in U.S. dollars ("$"), except for number of shares)





For the years ended June 30,





2025



2024















Revenue from third parties

$ 164,229,721



$ 142,725,554

Revenue from related party



251,693





87,172

Cost of revenue from third parties (note 1)



(127,987,226)





(109,795,857)

Cost of revenue from related party



(188,770)





(69,738)

Gross profit



36,305,418





32,947,131



















Operating income (expenses):















Selling and marketing expenses (note 1)



(5,180,682)





(4,573,344)

Research and development expenses



(5,815,555)





(7,155,949)

General and administrative expenses (note 1)



(31,852,179)





(25,120,010)

Impairment of goodwill



(129,270)





-

Subsidies and other operating income



1,294,964





1,363,757

Total operating expenses



(41,682,722)





(35,485,546)

Loss from operations



(5,377,304)





(2,538,415)

Other income



1,237,678





1,251,465

Other expenses



(935,988)





(556,415)

Loss before income tax and share of (loss) income in

equity investees



(5,075,614)





(1,843,365)

Provision for income taxes



947,529





160,725

Loss before share of (loss) income in equity

investees



(6,023,143)





(2,004,090)

Share of (loss) income in equity investees, net of tax



(403,421)





156,780

Net loss



(6,426,564)





(1,847,310)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests



623,170





482,655

Net loss attributable to CLPS Incorporation's

shareholders

$ (7,049,734)



$ (2,329,965)



















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Foreign currency translation income (loss)

$ 1,265,061



$ (355,386)

Less: Foreign currency translation income (loss)

attributable to noncontrolling interests



14,666





(78)

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to

CLPS Incorporation's shareholders

$ 1,250,395



$ (355,308)



















Comprehensive loss attributable to















CLPS Incorporation 's shareholders

$ (5,799,339)



$ (2,685,273)

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling

interests



637,836





482,577

Comprehensive loss

$ (5,161,503)



$ (2,202,696)



















Basic losses per common share

$ (0.26)



$ (0.09)

Weighted average number of share outstanding –

basic



27,533,182





25,213,012

Diluted losses per common share

$ (0.26)



$ (0.09)

Weighted average number of share outstanding –

diluted



27,533,182





25,213,012

Note:















(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses

as follows: Cost of revenues



7,503





11,467

Selling and marketing expenses



179,938





275,562

General and administrative expenses



2,280,469





2,880,987



CLPS INCORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS- UNAUDITED (Amounts in U.S. dollars ("$"), except for number of shares)







For the years ended June 30,







2025





2024



Cost of revenue



$ (128,175,996)



$ (109,865,595) Less: share-based compensation expenses





(7,503)





(11,467) Non-GAAP cost of revenue



$ (128,168,493)



$ (109,854,128)

















Selling and marketing expenses



$ (5,180,682)



$ (4,573,344) Less: share-based compensation expenses





(179,938)





(275,562) Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses



$ (5,000,744)



$ (4,297,782)

















General and administrative expenses



$ (31,852,179)



$ (25,120,010) Less: share-based compensation expenses





(2,280,469)





(2,880,987) Non-GAAP general and administrative

expenses



$ (29,571,710)



$ (22,239,023)

















Operating loss



$ (5,377,304)



$ (2,538,415) Add: share-based compensation expenses and

impairment of goodwill





2,597,180





3,168,016 Non-GAAP operating (loss) income



$ (2,780,124)



$ 629,601

















Operating margin





(3.3 %)





(1.8 %) Add: share-based compensation expenses and

impairment of goodwill





1.6 %





2.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin





(1.7 %)





0.4 %

















Net loss



$ (6,426,564)



$ (1,847,310) Add: share-based compensation expenses and

impairment of goodwill





2,597,180





3,168,016 Non-GAAP net (loss) income



$ (3,829,384)



$ 1,320,706

















Net loss attributable to CLPS Incorporation's

shareholders



$ (7,049,734)



$ (2,329,965) Add: share-based compensation expenses and

impairment of goodwill





2,597,180





3,168,016 Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to

CLPS Incorporation's shareholders



$ (4,452,554)



$ 838,051

















Weighted average number of share outstanding

used in computing GAAP and non-GAAP basic

(losses) earnings





27,533,182





25,213,012 GAAP basic losses per common share



$ (0.26)



$ (0.09) Add: share-based compensation expenses and

impairment of goodwill





0.10





0.12 Non-GAAP basic (losses) earnings per

common share



$ (0.16)



$ 0.03

















Weighted average number of share outstanding

used in computing GAAP diluted losses and non-

GAAP diluted (losses) earnings





27,533,182





25,213,012

















GAAP diluted losses per common share



$ (0.26)



$ (0.09) Add: share-based compensation expenses and

impairment of goodwill





0.10





0.12 Non-GAAP diluted (losses) earnings per

common share



$ (0.16)



$ 0.03



















