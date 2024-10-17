The new CLR Brands® Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover trigger sprayer is everything you love about the original cleaning formula in a ridiculously convenient spray bottle, eliminating the need to measure or mix—just spray and clean!

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of thousands of reviewers have raved about the trusty power of CLR Brands® Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover for banishing hard water buildup from showerheads and conquering stubborn rust stains on patio furniture. But what about water streaks on the stainless-steel fridge door, or caked on mess on refrigerator shelves? Jelmar heard the plea for a quicker, more convenient solution, and they delivered, with a new ready-to-use trigger sprayer, a perfect companion to the jug.

"Two to Tango: The Perfect Cleaning Duo"

CLR Brands® New Cleaning Power Couple. New Calcium, Lime & Rust Trigger Sprayer Joins Iconic Jug for Double the Sparkle

The new Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover trigger sprayer retains all the qualities people love about the multi-use formula but adds a dash of convenience. No need to measure, mix, or soak — just spray and clean.

But here's why every homeowner needs both the jug and trigger sprayer. The jug is your secret weapon for large, deep-cleaning jobs, think rusty tools, pool tiles or showerheads, while the trigger sprayer is perfect for regular maintenance and tricky areas from kitchen faucets to fridges, bike spokes to stainless-steel sinks. Together, they boast more than 100 cleaning uses offering a comprehensive cleaning system for modern homeowners.

Mix it Up with a Little Chore-play

Just when you thought that the 'two is better than one,' promise of the new Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover trigger sprayer and jug combo was enough to have you tangoing around the kitchen, Jelmar has more good news. The results of a new consumer survey Jelmar conducted reveal that a clean home can do wonders for your relationship too. The survey found that 81% of couples feel it is easier to be romantic with their partner in a clean home. And get this – 61% find seeing their partner tackle chores to be a major turn-on! And nearly half of respondents (45%) have turned mundane tasks into "chore-play" readily admitting that they have turned cleaning tasks into a playful and flirtatious activity. Who knew that banishing stubborn hard water stains could be so alluring?

The Perfect Pairing: Convenience Meets Power

The Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover trigger sprayer and jug make the perfect cleaning duo – just like you and your partner. It's all about teamwork, making those chores more manageable and even a little fun. So, ditch the cleaning stress and embrace the power of two. With the new Calcium Lime & Rust Remover trigger sprayer you can enjoy a sparkling clean home and even spark a little romance along the way.

Key Features:

Effortless Cleaning: The ready-to-use formula requires no mixing or measuring and is perfect for vertical surfaces. It can be used on plastic, concrete, ceramic, glass, stainless steel and more. It is also part of the EPA's Safer Choice Program recognizing the product as a safer alternative to traditional chemicals

The trigger sprayer allows for targeted cleaning, perfect for those hard-to-reach areas. Ideal for quick cleanups and maintaining a sparkling clean home. Dynamic Duo: The new trigger sprayer complements the jug for a complete home cleaning solution.

Availability: The new Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover trigger sprayer is available now from Amazon.

About Jelmar, LLC:

Jelmar is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of household and commercial cleaning products from CLR Brands®, Tarn-X®, CLR PRO® and CLR PRO MAX™ brands. The household line tackles the home inside and out while the commercial line addresses the facilities management, and industrial segments. With their powerful and effective formulas, these brands are dedicated to getting the toughest cleaning jobs done. The company's flagship products include Calcium, Lime, & Rust Remover, Brilliant Bath, Mold & Mildew and Garbage Disposal. For more information, visit www.clrbrands.com or www.clrbrands.com/proline. You can also follow us on social media at @CLRBrands on Facebook and @CLRBrands on Instagram.

Survey Methodology

This CARAVAN survey was conducted by Big Village among a sample of N=1,041 cohabitating romantic partners (married or dating and living together) from a full sample of 2,022 adults 18 years of age and older. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have volunteered to participate in online surveys and polls. The data have been weighted to reflect the demographic composition of the 18+ population of the U.S. This survey was live on August 21-25, 2024.

