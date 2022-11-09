CLR Cleaning Brand Elevates Brilliant Bath Cleaning Product With New Lavender Fragrance

New CLR® Brilliant Bath Lavender combines cleaning efficacy with the sensory reinforcement of lavender to align with consumer desire for products that provide an aromatic cleaning experience

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLR® (pronounced "clear") brand of home cleaning products, manufactured by Jelmar, LLC, today announced the introduction of a new lavender scent for its CLR® Brilliant Bath product. The product delivers the same effective formula as the original Fresh Scent, but now in lavender.

CLR Brilliant Bath in Lavender

"Universally, efficacy ranks top of the charts in how we choose our cleaning products. But the feeling and experience of what clean means differs from one person to the next, especially when it comes to fragrance," said Alison Gutterman, CEO and President of Jelmar. "Our CLR Brilliant Bath Fresh Scent was designed to meet the needs of those who prefer less of a fragrant experience. But, for some, the idea of clean has a scent to it. We have chosen to expand the range and introduce Lavender to provide a fresh alternative to our loyal users, but also to broaden the appeal to new customers who are discerning about both the product effectiveness and scent choices they make for their home."

Those who prefer scented cleaning products know that fragrance is experiential. The new CLR Brilliant Bath in Lavender evokes a sense of calm with its cleaning power. The scent provides a silent, lingering confirmation around the home that the cleaning task has been completed.

CLR Brilliant Bath is a multipurpose, multi-surface bathroom cleaner with a powerful foam spray formulated to easily cut through dirt, calcium, lime, hard water deposits and soap scum. With the EPA Safer Choice certification, the formula features ingredients recognized as safer alternatives to traditional chemicals. It can be used on most bathroom surfaces, including shower doors, sinks, bathtubs, tiles, toilet bowls, and more.

The Brilliant Bath Lavender scent is among recent new product launches for the CLR brand within the last two years as the company continues to respond to consumer needs and expand its portfolio of cleaning products in the multi-purpose and all-purpose cleaning space. Beyond the classic CLR® Calcium, Lime, & Rust Remover, CLR has products for many cleaning needs around the home, including CLR® Active Clear, CLR® Everyday Clean, CLR® Mold & Mildew Clear, CLR® Fresh & Clean Garbage Disposal and more.

The original CLR Brilliant Bath offered in Fresh Scent is also soon debuting a "New and Improved" formulation in the New Year to minimize even further the aromatic experience for consumers who prefer to clean with less of a fragrance.

CLR Brilliant Bath in the new Lavender scent and the original Fresh Scent are available now for purchase online and shipping nationwide. You can also visit CLRbrands.com to find the products in a retailer near you.

About Jelmar, LLC:

Jelmar is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of household cleaning products, including CLR® (pronounced "clear") and Tarn-X® brands of cleaners. With their powerful and effective formulas, these products are dedicated to getting the job done in virtually every area of the home for a home environment that's clear of cleaning challenges inside and out, from the kitchen and bathroom to the outdoor patio and garage. For more information, visit www.clrbrands.com. You can also follow us on social media at @CLRCleaners on Facebook and @CLR_products on Instagram.

