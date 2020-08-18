CLR Cleaning Products Reveals Fresh New Brand Design

"With close to 40 years as a household staple, CLR has come to be a brand that people know and love," said Alison Gutterman, CEO and President of Jelmar. "While staying true to our core values of efficacy and uncompromising clean, we want to show our customers that we are always innovating the CLR brand. The historic green and orange packaging is recognized by many, and our new design perfectly draws from our rich heritage."

Focusing on the brand's vision and bold personality, Jelmar strategically chose packaging that brings the new CLR positioning to life through design, empowering people to tackle even the toughest household cleaning challenges.

The brand refresh and changing the pronunciation from 'CLR' to 'CLeaR' reinforces the brand's evolution beyond much more than its classic CLR® Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover, now featuring a host of products for every room in the household. With Jelmar's recent acquisition of the now-named CLR® Sports Stain Remover and launch of newer products like the now-named CLR® Fresh & Clean Garbage Disposal, the refresh will also help consumers distinguish the products' use-case, categorizing into four key usage categories: Routine Clean, Refresh & Renew, Multi-Use, Prevent & Protect. As manufacturing safe products remains a priority for Jelmar, the redesigned label continues to feature the EPA Safer Choice label to indicate the products that are EPA Safer Choice Program approved.

The redesigned CLR product packaging is now available online and on shelves at grocery, mass, dollar, hardware and drug retailers nationwide.

About Jelmar, LLC:

Jelmar is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of household cleaning products, including CLR® and Tarn-X® brands of cleaners. With their powerful and effective formulas, these products are dedicated to getting the job done in virtually every area of the home inside and out, from the kitchen and bathroom to the outdoor patio and garage. For more information, visit www.clrbrands.com. You can also follow us on social media at @CLRCleaners on Twitter, @CLRCleaners on Facebook and @clr_products on Instagram.

Contact:

Deneé Zumwalt

Ogilvy

[email protected]

424.289.5315

SOURCE Jelmar

Related Links

https://clrbrands.com

