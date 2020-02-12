CLR Roasters Café La Rica Brand Renews Partnership With Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins

"This partnership continues a great, long-standing relationship between the Miami Marlins and one of Miami's most authentic brands," said David Oxfeld, Marlins Head of Partnership Development and Strategy. "We know our fans love cafecito time and we're excited that our friends at Café La Rica will join us in our commitment to deliver a first-class fan experience."

Café La Rica espresso is a unique blend of the finest coffees, offering a fine aroma, thick crema, and a bold flavor true to the authentic Cuban coffee tradition. Café La Rica, from the inception of its partnership with the Miami Marlins has been one of the faster growing espresso brands. Café La Rica will continue the Co-Branding opportunity with the Miami Marlins which has enhanced Cafe La Rica's relationship with its retail partners. Café La Rica is available in Publix, Presidente, Fresco Y Más, Sedanos, Wal-Mart, Winn-Dixie and various local independent stores.

Under the renewal, Café La Rica will: provide a branded Café La Rica coffee cart in the main promenade of the ballpark; enjoy messaging on the LED Ribbon Board during the "Official Cafécito Time feature on the Centerfield MarlinsVision Videoboard;" offer 90-second promotional spots on the in-park television network during all regular season home games; enjoy permanent signage of the Café La Rica Brand for 40+ games in right field; and utilize the trademarks of the Marlins on its packaging.

"We are proud to have CLR's Flagship brand, Café La Rica, standing alongside the prestigious brands of Pepsi and Budweiser which are also available to purchase at all Marlins home games," said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity. He continued, "We expect the continuation of this partnership to help drive the continued growth of our Café La Rica brand throughout 2020."

Ernesto Aguila, The President of CLR Roasters stated, "This relationship with the Miami Marlins continues to cement Cafe La Rica as the local brand of our South Florida. The Marlins and Café La Rica are congruent in our message of providing loyal service to our community. Miami is the U.S. gateway to Latin America -- its young and vibrant population complements CLR Roasters' and our Café La Rica Brand's international audience."

Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands — Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality — from field to cup.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ : YGYI), is an multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewellery, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

