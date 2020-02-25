CLR Roasters Expands Reach into Northeast

Café La Rica brand Espresso is the official "Cafecito" of Major League Baseball team, the Miami Marlins and has consistently been one of the fastest growing expresso brands in the Southeast.

"We are proud to see CLR's Flagship brand, Café La Rica, pick up such a significant and prestigious distribution partner" said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity. He continued, "We expect the continuation of this partnership to help drive the continued growth of our Café La Rica brand throughout 2020."

Ernesto Aguila, The President of CLR Roasters stated, "This relationship with Krasdale Foods represents a pivotal distribution piece to our branding strategy of our Café La Rica brand. We have always felt that the two key markets for Café La Rica, and espresso in general, is to establish strong distribution in the Southeast and the Northeast. We look forward to working with Krasdale to fortifying our brand position in the Northeast."

About CLR Roasters

Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands — Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality — from field to cup.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is an multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewellery, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

