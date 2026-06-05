CLRM Releases Eighth Annual Journal Exploring the Practical Realities of Construction Risk Management

Journal offers rich insights on navigating risk in today's construction market

TORRANCE, Calif., Jun. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Released during the Construction Lender Risk Management's (CLRM) 13th annual roundtable in Washington, DC, the eighth edition of the CLRM Journal brings together real-world perspectives from construction lenders, risk managers, attorneys, consultants, and other technical experts examining the decisions, challenges, and evolving risks shaping projects across today's construction environment.

CLRM Journal 2026

The 2026 edition reflects the organization's continued focus on peer-driven insight, practical experience, and cross-disciplinary discussion around the risks that influence projects throughout the construction lifecycle.

Rather than functioning as a broad market overview, this year's journal focuses on how risk appears in day-to-day decision-making: in the assumptions made before closing, the early signals that emerge during construction, the documentation and communication practices that shape outcomes, and the specialized considerations that can affect different asset types.

"This eighth edition of the CLRM Journal brings together perspectives shared by professionals deeply engaged in construction lending and risk management," said Gabriela Vicente, MBA, Editor of the CLRM Journal. "One thing that has consistently stood out is how often practical insight emerges not from broad trends, but from how individuals approach everyday challenges in the field."

The 2026 edition includes articles on contractor qualification, permitting delays, PFAS considerations, distressed project indicators, insurance strategies, USDA construction lending, collateral assignments, C-PACE, and underwriting considerations for hotels and data centers. Together, the articles examine how lenders and project stakeholders identify risk, communicate across disciplines, and protect value as project conditions evolve.

Across the issue, a consistent theme emerges: construction risk is rarely isolated to one decision, one document, or one project phase. It often develops gradually, influenced by timing, coordination, information flow, and the ability to recognize warning signs before they become larger problems.

"Construction risk does not live in silos," said Kelly Javier, MBA, Director of CLRM, in the journal. "It spans underwriting, legal frameworks, insurance structures, capital markets, asset management, and on-site execution. CLRM's value lies in uniting these perspectives into one meaningful, informed conversation."

The annual journal is part of CLRM's broader mission to create a dedicated space for construction finance professionals to learn, share, and build. Since its founding, CLRM has grown beyond an annual roundtable into a member-driven community that includes forum calls, regional events, committee participation, and ongoing knowledge-sharing among professionals across the construction finance ecosystem.

Designed for construction lenders, credit professionals, developers, and equity providers, the CLRM Journal serves as a practical resource for those seeking to strengthen risk identification, project oversight, underwriting practices, and collaboration throughout the construction lifecycle.

The full 2026 edition is available here: https://www.construction-lender-risk-management.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/CLRM-Journal-2026-Digital.pdf

About CLRM

Construction Lender Risk Management (CLRM), facilitated by Partner Engineering and Science, Inc., provides construction finance professionals with a dedicated forum to exchange ideas, share best practices, and build peer relationships across specialized roles in construction lending and risk management. Through its annual roundtable, journal, forum calls, regional events, and member-driven programming, CLRM supports sharing insights on project feasibility, legal considerations, insurance, and regulatory challenges of construction risk management.

For interviews, quotes, or more information, please contact Kelly Javier, Marketing Director for Partner, at 310-765-7274 or [email protected]. To learn more about Partner, visit www.partneresi.com.

About Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.

Partner Engineering and Science Inc. (Partner) is the leading provider of engineering, environmental, energy, and construction consulting for the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. Touching 1 in 5 CRE transactions in the U.S., Partner is widely recognized as the largest and best provider of 3rd party physical due diligence reports including Phase I Environmental Site Assessments, Property Condition Assessments, Seismic Risk Assessments, Zoning Reports, ALTA Land Title Surveys, and Construction Risk Management. Partner's connectedness to the CRE market gives it an unparalleled view into CRE trends and risk management insights.

Partner also provides a full suite of consulting services to support the entire real estate lifecycle, including: Geotechnical Consulting; Building Systems Consulting; Capital Management and Project Implementation Support; Environmental Health & Safety Consulting; Energy, Sustainability & Resilience Consulting; and Site Civil Engineering. With a responsive approach scaled for speed and agility, Partner helps clients manage risk, make smart investments, optimize asset performance, and win at their real estate investment strategies.

Based in Torrance, Calif., Partner has over 1,400 employees in 40 offices around the globe.

SOURCE Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.