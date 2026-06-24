Frederick Ellington Joins Partner as Technical Director, Construction Services

Architect and construction consultant supports growing demand for construction risk management and due diligence across commercial real estate and development projects.

TORRANCE, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Engineering and Science, Inc. (Partner) announces that Frederick Ellington AIA, LEED® AP, has joined the firm as Technical Director in the Construction Services division. With more than 30 years of experience in architecture, construction consulting, project management, and development due diligence, Mr. Ellington strengthens Partner's ability to help lenders, investors, developers, and owners manage construction risk and successfully execute complex real estate projects.

Headshot of Frederick Ellington

In his new role, Mr. Ellington provides construction risk management reviews, including entitlement analysis, constructability assessments, schedule evaluations, budget reviews, and contract analysis. His experience across a wide range of commercial real estate asset types further strengthens Partner's construction advisory capabilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fred to Partner," said Daniel Knopman, Managing Director at Partner. "His background in construction risk management and project oversight will be a tremendous asset to both our team and our clients."

Throughout his career, Mr. Ellington has been involved in virtually every aspect of the construction consulting industry. He has performed consulting services on projects with a total value of more than $800 million and has led property condition assessments, construction monitoring programs, life cycle cost analyses, and owner's representative assignments for a wide range of commercial real estate clients.

Prior to joining Partner, Mr. Ellington provided agency construction management and development consulting services for clients including ViaSat Corporation and AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, as well as institutional investors, lenders, and commercial real estate owners nationwide. Notable assignments include serving as Director of Operations for the Regent's Construction Inspector program for the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia and Program Manager for the renovation of Longwood Towers in Boston, Massachusetts.

"I am excited to join Partner and be part of such an enthusiastic and client-focused team," said Mr. Ellington. "The strong culture and opportunity to contribute to a growing organization made this a natural fit, and I look forward to supporting our clients' success."

Mr. Ellington earned a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.

Partner Engineering and Science Inc. (Partner) is the leading provider of engineering, environmental, energy, and construction consulting for the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. Touching 1 in 5 CRE transactions in the U.S., Partner is widely recognized as the largest and premier provider of 3rd party physical due diligence reports including Phase I Environmental Site Assessments, Property Condition Assessments, Seismic Risk Assessments, Zoning Reports, ALTA Land Title Surveys, and Construction Risk Management. Partner's connectedness to the CRE market gives it an unparalleled view into CRE trends and risk management insights.

Partner also provides a full suite of consulting services to support the entire real estate lifecycle, including: Geotechnical Consulting; Building Systems Consulting; Capital Management and Project Implementation Support; Environmental Health & Safety Consulting; Energy, Sustainability & Resilience Consulting; and Site Civil Engineering. With a responsive approach scaled for speed and agility, Partner helps clients manage risk, make smart investments, optimize asset performance, and win at their real estate investment strategies.

Based in Torrance, Calif., Partner has over 1,400 employees in 40 offices around the globe.

SOURCE Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.