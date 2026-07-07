Adrienne Perez Joins Partner as Technical Director, Agency Environmental Services

Expands Partner's expertise in environmental due diligence supporting Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac multifamily lending.

TORRANCE, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Engineering and Science, Inc. (Partner) is pleased to welcome Adrienne Perez as Technical Director, Agency Environmental Services. Based in Atlanta, Ms. Perez will provide technical leadership, quality assurance, and compliance oversight for environmental due diligence services supporting Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac multifamily transactions nationwide.

Adrienne Perez headshot

With more than 25 years in the environmental consulting industry, Ms. Perez brings extensive experience managing and performing Phase I and Phase II Environmental Site Assessments (ESAs), Transaction Screen Assessments, asbestos and lead-based paint evaluations, radon screening, and environmental compliance reviews. She also has more than a decade of specialized experience supporting Agency environmental due diligence programs for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adrienne to Partner," says Nicole Moore, National Technical Director at Partner. "Her deep understanding of Agency environmental requirements, technical expertise, and commitment to client service make her a great addition to our team, helping strengthen our environmental consulting practice."

Throughout her career, Ms. Perez has managed environmental assessments and regulatory compliance projects for a diverse range of clients, including lenders, investors, legal counsel, telecommunications companies, and government agencies such as HUD, SBA, Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, the FDIC, and the U.S. Coast Guard. Her experience extends beyond environmental due diligence to include brownfield assessments, remediation and monitoring projects, and CERCLA investigations involving petroleum, solvents, metals, pesticides, and other environmental concerns.

In addition to her environmental due diligence expertise, Ms. Perez has experience in natural resources and environmental impact studies. She has conducted threatened and endangered species surveys and participated in onshore and offshore environmental impact studies supporting infrastructure and energy projects. Notable projects include a lead-based paint remediation project in the Dry Tortugas and environmental monitoring efforts during offshore natural gas pipeline construction activities in areas inhabited by protected manatees.

On joining Partner, Ms. Perez stated, "Partner's strong reputation and people-first culture immediately stood out to me. I was excited by the opportunity to join a larger organization, broaden my experience, and collaborate with industry-leading professionals across the country."

Ms. Perez earned a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of South Florida and is AHERA Asbestos Certified.

About Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.

Partner Engineering and Science Inc. (Partner) is the leading provider of engineering, environmental, energy, and construction consulting for the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. Touching 1 in 5 CRE transactions in the U.S., Partner is widely recognized as the largest and premier provider of 3rd party physical due diligence reports including Phase I Environmental Site Assessments, Property Condition Assessments, Seismic Risk Assessments, Zoning Reports, ALTA Land Title Surveys, and Construction Risk Management. Partner's connectedness to the CRE market gives it an unparalleled view into CRE trends and risk management insights.

Partner also provides a full suite of consulting services to support the entire real estate lifecycle, including: Geotechnical Consulting; Building Systems Consulting; Capital Management and Project Implementation Support; Environmental Health & Safety Consulting; Energy, Sustainability & Resilience Consulting; and Site Civil Engineering. With a responsive approach scaled for speed and agility, Partner helps clients manage risk, make smart investments, optimize asset performance, and win at their real estate investment strategies.

Based in Torrance, Calif., Partner has over 1,400 employees in 40 offices around the globe.

SOURCE Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.