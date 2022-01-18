CLS by BARBRI Introduces the Paralegal Certificate Course© Online Flex Format

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLS by BARBRI is excited to introduce an all-new Online Flex format for our cornerstone program, the Paralegal Certificate Course©. The Online Flex format allows students to complete the course at their own pace, within a 6-month time frame. Guided by recorded video lectures, formative assessments and interactive quizzes, this format takes all the best aspects of the traditional 14-week, instructor-led course, and provides flexibility to students looking to complete their coursework at a faster or slower pace based on their learning preferences.

CLS by BARBRI

CLS will continue to offer the Paralegal Certificate Course© in all previously offered formats. The traditional Online course will still be offered 6 times per year as two, consecutive 7-week sessions. The Live Lecture course, for those interested in a format with more live interaction, is offered three times per year through select partner schools. Finally, the Text Only format is available for those looking for a traditional distance learning course format. Tuition for every format of the course is currently $1,895, plus books and materials and payment options are available.

Enrolling in the Online Flex format is simple and works just like enrolling in any CLS course on LegalStudies.com. On the Paralegal course product page, simply select "Online Flex" from the dropdown menu option of formats. Every one of our 150+ accredited college and university partners that offer the traditional Online format also offer the Online Flex format, so students are sure to find a preferred school to issue their certificate.

Once enrolled in Online Flex, students will receive an email within 24 to 48 hours with their course access information. Based on the student's personal schedule and learning style, they can complete the class as quickly or as slowly as they'd like, within 6 months of enrollment. Even though the course is self-paced, all students will still have access to an instructor should they have questions or need more support. Upon successful completion of the course, students will earn a Certificate of Completion and a Digital Badge to verify and market their job-ready skills.

The Online Flex Paralegal Certificate Course© is available now and students who enroll before February 10, 2022 can get $100 off with promo code: FLEX100 at checkout– enroll today!

Click here to learn more about every course offered by CLS by BARBRI. Founded in 1980, CLS has trained paralegal and legal support professionals through online and live legal studies courses delivered in partnership with nearly 200 colleges and universities. The new CLS by BARBRI is backed by BARBRI's extensive legal learning data science and course methodology developed by its team of legal experts. Its 7- to 14-week courses offer students 24/7 access, allowing students to work the courses into their busy schedules. It's the most flexible, job-ready legal education on the market.

About BARBRI Global

BARBRI Global is a global learning company dedicated to meeting the legal education and specialized training needs of law students, attorneys, and other professionals throughout their careers. BARBRI's success is built upon its unmatched technology and innovative pedagogy, combined with the ability to harness data analytics, behavioral economics, learning science, and more to develop solutions for learners and institutions. Building on the success of its core bar courses, which have helped more than 1.3 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam, BARBRI offers a comprehensive suite of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law-related businesses. These include U.S. bar prep, curriculum, assessment, global license preparation, online program management, and professional development. BARBRI Global, founded in 1967, is a Francisco Partners portfolio company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices throughout the United States and around the world.



