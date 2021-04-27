CLS by BARBRI Partners with Credly to Issue Digital Badges

DALLAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLS by BARBRI is proud to announce an important new way – a digital badge -- that students can verify their achievement and market their skills upon course completion. These digital badges, issued through the Credly platform, provide an additional representation of a learning outcome, experience, or competency.

CLS is the leading provider in training paralegal and legal support professionals through online and live legal studies courses, with a history of success for more than 40 years. Its core mission – to provide students with the most affordable, flexible, and effective legal education possible – is achieved by delivering courses in partnership with more than 150 colleges and universities.

The new badges offer professionals seeking employment an additional way market their skills-based training and tell their professional story in a complete and accredited way. Widely recognized by today's employers to represent achievement and value, these digital badges position legal professionals for success and advance job candidacy.

"Any prospective employer who views a badge can click on it to view all the details of your achievement and understand the skills you possess and value you can provide to their organization," explained Stephanie Elio, CLS by BARBRI Director of Business Development. "Digital badges can help differentiate your skills from others and solidify your credibility. This is a game-changer for students looking to shift into a new career or move up in a current role."

Upon completion in any of the CLS courses, students will be able to claim their badges and share them on personal and professional social media profiles, websites, email, and more. Verified online by the Credly worldwide network, digital badges are just one more way that CLS ensures today's professionals' success on Day One.

The next session of courses – including the paramount paralegal certificate course, specializations in key areas of law such as estate planning, family law, bankruptcy, intellectual property, ediscovery, and others; legal nurse consultant training, victim advocacy, and more -- all start on May 3. Enroll today for the most flexible, job-ready legal education on the market.

Learn more about the badges offered by CLS by BARBRI.

About CLS by BARBRI

Founded in 1980, CLS has trained paralegal and legal support professionals through online and live legal studies courses delivered in partnership with nearly 200 colleges and universities. The new CLS by BARBRI is backed by BARBRI's extensive legal learning data science and court methodology developed by its team of legal experts. Its 7- to 14-week courses offer students 24/7 access, allowing students to work the courses into their busy schedules. It's the most flexible, job-ready legal education on the market.

About BARBRI Global

BARBRI Global is a global learning company dedicated to meeting the legal education and specialized training needs of law students, attorneys and other professionals throughout their careers. BARBRI's success is built upon its unmatched technology and innovative pedagogy, combined with the ability to harness data analytics, behavioral economics, learning science, and more to develop solutions for learners and institutions. Building on the success of its core bar courses, which have helped more than 1.3 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam, BARBRI offers a comprehensive suite of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law-related businesses. These include U.S. bar prep, curriculum, assessment, global license preparation, online program management, and professional development.

Media Contact

Emily Chartrand

[email protected]

913.638.3848

SOURCE CLS by BARBRI