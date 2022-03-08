CLStv Corp. Issues Invitations to the Launch of the CLStv Streaming Network

ATLANTA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLStv Corp. (OTC: WTKN) recently announced changes to the company's structure. Today, the company is pleased to follow-up by announcing the launch of the CLStv Streaming Network with a streaming festival on Saturday April 2, 2022, at noon Eastern Time.

The CLStv Streaming Network is set to feature new content from some of today's most influential, seasoned, and independent media producers who are poised to take CLStv Corp. into new creative realms. Participants can join the launch festival by downloading the CLStv App on one of these platforms: Roku, Apple iOS, Amazon FireTV, Android, Apple TV, and Android TV.

The festival will be hosted by J.D. Lawrence, an award-winning American director and producer of film, television, and theatre. "We think everyone will be surprised and pleased at who's going to be at this launch party," J.D. Lawrence said. "I certainly am."

"The entire company is looking forward to our network launch and the streaming festival," Darryl Sanders, CEO of CLStv Corp. continued, "Our next significant development is the addition of an industry icon who is joining CLStv as our new President of Entertainment. We will be making the announcement in the next few weeks."

At CLStv Corp., we provide entertainment for everyone. Whatever your preferences and no matter where you are, we give you access to celebrated TV shows and curated movies. You control what you want to watch and when you want it.

Please send inquiries to [email protected]

