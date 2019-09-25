CLU Names Tony Digiovanni President and CEO

Digiovanni has served as CLU's Interim CEO since January of this year. In that role, he has spearheaded a bold initiative to reimagine the university's brand and program offerings while providing strategic oversight of the completion of CLU's fully remodeled and renovated headquarters. CLU has more than tripled its student population over the last year, and Digiovanni has mustered resources and energy intended to accelerate that growth.

Digiovanni has been a Board Member of CLU since 2016. He last served as CEO of a venture-backed startup organization in higher education, Ameritas Educational Services. The company's mission was to establish a dual-language, English-immersion, academic program for the Hispanic community, partnering with community colleges throughout the U.S. to improve student retention, graduation and eventual success in the workforce.

From 2007 to 2011, Digiovanni was the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Enrollment for Education Management Corporation. In that capacity, he oversaw an annual marketing budget in excess of $100 million for the Art Institute, Argosy University, South University and Brown Mackie College.

Prior to that, Digiovanni served with Corinthian Colleges as President and COO, and also with the University of Phoenix in various executive positions. Digiovanni was the first President of University of Phoenix Online and helped take the organization public in September 2000.

Mr. Digiovanni has lobbied in Sacramento and the U.S. Congress on behalf of the higher education sector, and has participated as a speaker in numerous education conferences throughout the U.S. In November 2001 he was the Plenary Speaker at the Sloan International Conference of Online Learning. Digiovanni serves on the Board of Regents of his alma mater, Loyola Marymount University, and with the School of Education on their Board of Visitors. He is also a Board Member of the Orange County Chapter of the American Red Cross. Digiovanni has an MBA from the University of Southern California and a BBA from Loyola Marymount University.

"At CLU," said Digiovanni, "we have the opportunity to create compassionate leaders. David Lincoln, CLU's Founder, believed the world needed a radical realignment toward ethical business practices. He was deeply offended by the notion that companies are responsible only for return-on-investment to the exclusion of all else. He thought we could do better, and so do I. I'm here to fight for his vision of a world where leaders and their organizations benefit from the application of high ideals in their management practices."

Claremont Lincoln University offers online master's degrees designed to give CLU graduates a competitive advantage in the 21st Century workplace. Students can choose Master of Arts programs with specializations and concentrations in such areas as organizational leadership, human resources, healthcare administration, professional studies, information technology, civic engagement, higher education, peace and social justice, ethics, and social impact.

David Lincoln, who passed away in 2018, founded and endowed socially conscious Claremont Lincoln University with a mission to educate future leaders whose management techniques can effect social change through mindfulness and dialogue. This philosophy of success through collaboration has become known as The Claremont Core®. CLU courses guide students through a process of self-awareness that evolves towards advanced knowledge and skills to make graduates change-makers in our globalized world.

"Tony is an inspiring choice to lead CLU," said Rev. Dr. Jerry Campbell, Claremont Lincoln University's first President and member of the Board of Directors. "The Board took the thoughtful approach that our students, faculty, partners and employees expected and deserved. I feel like we are on a launch pad. Watch us go now."

Claremont Lincoln University is a non-profit online university, accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). CLU is an online, non-profit graduate university with a mission to equip students with 21st Century leadership skills for engaging in solutions that improve the world for the benefit of all. There's no denying that as our world becomes smaller, the leadership challenges we face become more complex. Our socially conscious, affordable online master's degrees teach the skills, behaviors and mindsets needed to navigate diverse interests and find common ground for peaceful and inclusive solutions. Master's Degree programs available focus on organizational leadership , civic engagement , human resources , healthcare administration , social impact , professional studies, peace and social justice , technology management , and higher education .

SOURCE Claremont Lincoln University

Related Links

https://www.claremontlincoln.edu

