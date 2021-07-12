Club Car Wash Announces KC Metro Grand Opening with Travis Kelce Appearance

Club Car Wash hopes to raise $50,000 for Eighty-Seven & Running, a non-profit for underserved youth that help provide resources and enrichment opportunities through fundraising, athletic programs, mentoring and outreach initiatives.

From July 15 through July 25, donate any amount to Eighty-Seven & Running at the Overland Park location to receive a free car wash. And during this time, any customer can enter a daily giveaway for a signed Travis Kelce football upon receiving a car wash. Community members that would like to donate but cannot make the Overland Park event can do so by contacting Club Car Wash at [email protected].

Club Car Wash was founded as Tiger Express Wash in 2006 in Columbia, Missouri. Since then, it has expanded throughout the country, opening locations throughout Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. As part of their community outreach efforts, Club Car Wash donates all proceeds from the first 10 days any location is open to a fundraiser of choice.

