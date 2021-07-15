Club Car Wash Official Car Wash of The Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2021 football season ramps up, Club Car Wash is excited to announce their partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs. "We are excited to be given the opportunity to bring Club Car Wash to Chiefs Kingdom and the Kansas City market," said Club Car Wash Owner and CEO Rollie Bartels.

"To us, it's all about the community, and Chiefs Kingdom has the most passionate community that puts their heart and soul into everything that they do — and I admire that," Bartels continued. "At Club Car Wash, we share those values, and we couldn't be more excited to be here. Go Chiefs!"

As a member of the NFL's AFC west division and winner of the 2020 Super Bowl, The Kansas City Chiefs team is excited to partner with Club Car Wash. "The Kansas City Chiefs are proud to partner with Club Car Wash," Chiefs Executive Vice President of Business Operations Tyler Epp said. "We're honored to be a part of Club Car Wash's growth throughout our region, and the first-class experience they provide will be a welcomed addition to our community. With Club Car Wash starting out as a family-owned business, then transitioning into a co-ownership role that includes our tight end Travis Kelce, we know how important Chiefs Kingdom is to them, and we share that value."

Club Car Wash was founded as Tiger Express Wash in 2006 in Columbia, Missouri. Since then, it has expanded throughout the country, opening locations throughout Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.

