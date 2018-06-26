Club Corvette of CT to Host 26th Annual Corvette Show July 8 in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Corvette of Connecticut will hold its 26th Annual Corvette Show on Sunday, July 8 at Moroso Performance Products in Guilford, Conn.

One of Largest Corvette-Only Events in Northeast Benefits the Connecticut Food Bank The top car at 2017's show was this restored 1960 Corvette Hardtop.

One of the largest Corvette-only judged shows in the Northeast, the event will feature more than 250 examples of Corvettes in varying vintages and styles, representing all facets of the model's 65-year history. Cars on display will range from original 1950's era convertibles and coupes to the latest seventh-generation, high-performance models including the 650-horsepower, supercharged Corvette Z06 and the race-bred Grand Sport.

The public is invited to come and experience in person the quintessential American sports car and its rich history. Gates open at 9:00 a.m. Admission is $5.00 per person, children under 12 are free. Vendors will be on site offering Corvette and automotive memorabilia for sale; a variety of foods, beverages and other refreshments are also available for purchase.

Net proceeds from the show are donated to Club Corvette's adopted charity, the Connecticut Food Bank. Attendees are also invited to bring a non-perishable food item for donation at the show.

What: Club Corvette of Connecticut 26th Annual Corvette Show When: Sunday, July 8, 2018, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (Rain date: Sunday, July 15) Where: Moroso Performance Products

80 Carter Drive (Goose Lane, Exit 59 off I-95)

Guilford, CT 06437 Admission: $5.00 per person, children under 12 are free Learn More: http://clubcorvettect.com/home/news-and-events/annual-car-show/26th-annual-corvette-show-swap-meet/

About Club Corvette of Connecticut

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Club Corvette of Connecticut was formed in 1993 by a group of local Corvette enthusiasts. The club has grown to be one of the largest Corvette associations in the Northeast with more than 300 members. The main sponsors of Club Corvette and the Annual Corvette Show are the McDermott Auto Group, Moroso Performance Products and Whelen Engineering. To learn more, write to: Club Corvette of Connecticut, P.O. Box 120236, East Haven, CT 06512, go to www.clubcorvettect.com or visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ClubCorvetteOfConnecticut/

Media Contacts:

Ed Karedes: (203) 271-3060, 197705@email4pr.com

Robert Ventresca: 197705@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/club-corvette-of-ct-to-host-26th-annual-corvette-show-july-8-in-guilford-300672187.html

SOURCE Club Corvette of CT

