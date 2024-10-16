The iconic cracker brand launches light, flaky, buttery Club® Sweet Hawaiian crackers with the perfect hint of sweetness and brings limited-edition Cinnamon Sugar Club® Minis to shelves just in time for the holidays

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Club® Crackers is bringing a touch of sweetness to their signature light, flaky and buttery crackers with a brand-new flavor: Club® Sweet Hawaiian. For fans of the popular Hawaiian rolls, Club® Sweet Hawaiian marks an exciting first-of-its-kind expansion of the beloved flavor into the cracker category.

CLUB® CRACKERS UNVEILS A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND SWEET HAWAIIAN CRACKER

New Club® Sweet Hawaiian Crackers pair perfectly with any topping and is ripe for flavor exploration. Try topping Club® Sweet Hawaiian with turkey, Havarti cheese and a Dijon mustard drizzle. You can also transform your go-to savory slider recipe or a 'Hawaiian Pizza' into a bite-sized cracker treat.

"This expansion of the Club® lineup with the addition of Sweet Hawaiian gives our fans even more ways to enjoy the light, flaky, buttery cracker that's always at the center of their gatherings," said Carrie Foose, director of brand marketing for Club Crackers. "Just like your favorite Hawaiian rolls, Club® Sweet Hawaiian crackers are incredibly versatile, whether you're pairing them with creamy brie and tropical fruits for a delicious appetizer or topping them with ham and Swiss cheese for a savory bite, elevated with just a hint of sweetness."

The new sweet and salty options to enjoy don't end there! The Club® brand is doubling down on sweet flavor ahead of the holidays with NEW Cinnamon Sugar Club® Minis, limited-edition offering that's a light, sweet snack on its own or the perfect addition to any dessert. Each bite-sized cracker is dusted with warm cinnamon and sweet sugar, delivering the perfect blend of sweetness that complements the classic buttery taste of Club®.

"The limited-edition Cinnamon Sugar Club® Minis are perfectly salty-sweet munchable bites," said Foose. "Heading into this holiday season's celebrations, you can also get creative and use with a sweet dip or top your favorite desserts with a delicious buttery, cinnamon-sugar crunch."

The brand celebrated the new flavors by exclusively previewing them to guests at the Book CLUB® House, an immersive fall book club getaway experience for the #BookTok obsessed. Club® Sweet Hawaiian will be available at select retailers starting October 2024, with a full nationwide rollout beginning in 2025. Cinnamon Sugar Club® Minis will be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide beginning October 2024.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops® and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

CONTACTS:

Kellanova Media Hotline

(269) 961-3799

[email protected]

Weber Shandwick

Hannah Jones

(212)-445-8451

[email protected]

