Club dVIN Announces Historic Opportunity to Participate in Bhutan's First Wine Harvest

Photos and NFTs available for download , courtesy of Club dVIN

Photos of Bhutan, courtesy of Bhutan Wine Company

THIMPHU, Bhutan, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Club dVIN , the world's premier global non-fungible token (NFT) wine club, has announced an unprecedented opportunity for oenophiles to participate in one of a series of weeklong excursions during Bhutan's first wine grape harvest. Spanning 10 weeks from late July through late September 2023, each of the trips will host 15 members.

Tiger's Nest Monastery in Bhutan

In total, the 150 Club dVIN members will join a mix of several esteemed founding members, including co-founders David Garrett and Behdad Shahsavari, Masters of Wine David Forer and Philip Harden, and VII(N) - The Seventh Estate co-founders, Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann. In addition, a handful A-list celebrities will join the excursion on select weeks. Club dVIN will begin accepting reservations on the website at clubdvin.com/bhutan in late fall.

"If you love wine and adventure, this is an unmatched opportunity to fill your cup with both while taking in the breathtaking beauty of Bhutan," said David Garrett, co-founder of Club dVIN along with Behdad Shahsavari and Brian Feuer. "This is the first harvest in a region that is expected to produce incredible wines for generations to come, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Club dVIN members along for this fantastical journey."

It's a trip for adventurers who are willing to take on the high altitude in Bhutan, which offers one of the best-preserved, least-spoiled ecosystems on the planet. The excursion will be filled with incredible experiences, from snipping grapes in the vineyards to visiting monasteries, speaking with scientists, crossing Bhutan's longest suspension bridge, and even river rafting through the rapids of the Mo Chhu River. Plus, the Club dVIN members who are selected to go on this trip will also have the opportunity to work in various facets of breaking ground on the new Ser Kem Winery, the first in the Kingdom of Bhutan.

The trip will also provide members with the opportunity to earn new Tasting Token™ NFTs, which allow wine drinkers to record tasting notes and more, including who the bottle of wine was enjoyed with and where the wine was uncorked. Tasting Token™ NFTs, created with technology proprietary to Club dVIN, are minted when bottles attached to a Club dVIN Digital Cork™ NFT are opened. The Digital Cork, also proprietary to Club dVIN, provides a certificate of authenticity, chain of custody and proof of provenance, making it possible to follow the journey of the wine as well as works to disincentivize fraud.

Club dVIN officially launched to the public in late June with an initial offering of 4,000 functional NFT memberships, which come in two tiers: Genesis and Global Insider. The entry price for the initial release of 3,500 Genesis NFTs is 1.5 ETH, currently valued at approximately $2,475/USD. The entry price for the initial 500 Global Insider is 3 ETH, currently valued at approximately $4,950/USD. Plus, 950 Genesis NFTs and 50 Global Insider NFTs have been gifted to friends, family and founding members.

Club dVIN members have access to a global community of like-minded wine and web3 enthusiasts and experts, including the 100 founding members. They include sommelier-turned-winemaker and author, Rajat "Raj" Parr; leading sommeliers Valentina Litman and Michael Madrigale, who is co-founder of Grande Cuvée; Rich Antoniello, founder of Complex Media; tastemaker Jana Kreilein; Bordeaux expert Jane Anson; Philip Harden, Richard Hemming and David Forer, all Masters of Wine; and accomplished winemaker and vintner Sashi Moorman; as well as several members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Recently, Maureen Downey, wine fraud expert; Desmond Echavarrie, Master Sommelier; Anne Krebiehl, Master of Wine and editor of Falstaff; Dan Petroski, cult California winemaker; Angela Scott, Master of Wine candidate and Liquid Icons/Golden Vines Diversity Scholar; Simon Pavitt, wine collector and COO of the London Technology Group; and MJ Towler, The Black Wine Guy Experience podcaster and wine auctioneer. The diverse membership spans more than a dozen nations including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Venezuela, Spain, Hong Kong, France, Canada, Singapore and Argentina.

A comprehensive outline of privileges of membership can be found on the website and includes access to Club dVIN's extensive network of winemakers, wineries, wine experts, collectors and more; rare wine tastings and experiences around the globe; exclusive offers, including highly coveted library wines and first releases straight from the producer; and exclusive content and education, such as exclusive content from winemakers and insider knowledge shared directly from Club dVIN's community. Global Insiders also receive 24/7 concierge services.

Club dVIN was created by Garrett, whose expertise spans more than 25 years in the technology and wine industries, globally; Feuer, whose 30-year career in finance and venture capital includes 20 years of venture structuring with a global leader, McKinsey & Company; and Shahsavari, who brings decades of experience in wine, venture capital, start-ups, and management consulting to the first-of-its-kind NFT club. Together, they are working alongside a collective of some of the best minds and companies in wine and technology, including Protokol and Logos, each industry leaders in web3, NFTs and cryptocurrency.

More information about Club dVIN is available on the website as well as on Club dVIN's Instagram and Twitter channels. Daily content is posted on Club dVIN's Discord , including wine discussions and weekly events around all things wine and crypto.

About Club dVIN:

The world's premier global non-fungible token (NFT) wine club, Club dVIN provides access to a global community of wine lovers, rare wine offerings and curated experiences. Club dVIN's Tasting Token™ NFTs provide proof of experience and can be used to access unique opportunities around the globe. Members will also be able to access Club dVIN's signature Digital Cork™ technology, making it possible to certify authenticity and track the life of a bottle of wine "from grape to glass." More information about Club dVIN can be found on the website at www.clubdvin.com and on Club dVIN's Discord as well as on Instagram and Twitter . Trademarks for Tasting Token™ and Digital Cork™ are currently under review. Membership tokens and Tasting Tokens are not securities and are not intended for investment purposes.

