Health11News Corp. announced today that it has awarded its Consumer Quality Health Award, for the best product value and the most impressive customer shopping experience, to four providers of nutritional supplements. Awards are based on the results of interviews, consumer reviews, and product research conducted by Health11News.

In 2021, the global nutritional supplements market size was estimated at $358.8 billion; between 2023 and 2030, it is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Increasing awareness across the globe about health and wellness has significantly helped the market to thrive. As consumer recognition of the potential health benefits of nutritional supplements increases, the market is predicted to continue its substantial growth.

Club EarlyBird offers its growing customer base an all-in-one morning energizer drink, as an alternative to coffee and energy drinks, that contains a potent combination of electrolytes, nootropics, antioxidants, and two patented caffeine blends to promote wakefulness. DailyRoutine USA (Routine Probiotics for Her, at https://dailyroutine.co ) provides women with a clean, complete prebiotic-probiotic supplement formulated to promote better digestion from Bifidobacterium lactis HN019, and Bifidobacterium lactis BL-04 to support a robust immune response. MuscleTech® markets a full line of active nutrition supplements to meet the needs of fitness enthusiasts and elite athletes who are training to improve their strength, endurance, and power. Currently, it is the only supplement provider with access to the caffeine metabolite called paraxanthine. Mother Nutrient features a comprehensive line of uniquely absorbable supplements for pregnancy and postpartum nutrition, with vitamins, superfoods, and probiotics to support women in all stages of motherhood. [ Read the full press release about these award-winning brands. ]

