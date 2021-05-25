Club Feast Raises $10.25M in Seed II Funding to Reimagine Restaurant Delivery as Restaurants Reopen

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Feast, the pre-schedule, restaurant delivery platform bringing quality meals to consumers at a great value, announced today a Seed II raise of $10.25 million. The round was led by previous investor General Catalyst, with new investors including Grishin Robotics, Modern Venture Partners, Eric Feldman, and Pika Capital. Coming on the heels of its $3.5 million Seed I round at the end of last year, Club Feast has now raised a total of $13.75 million to accelerate its vision of making quality restaurant meals an affordable everyday option.

Whether a pre-planned lunch delivered to the office, a stress-free family dinner, or a weekday meal between calls, subscribers love the quality of food, convenience and savings they realize by ordering ahead with Club Feast. Through Club Feast, customers and their families explore and enjoy new gastronomies every day without breaking the bank or spending any time cooking.

By allowing restaurants to better utilize their kitchens during their off-peak hours, Club Feast helps restaurant partners increase their profitability, especially as restaurants start to reopen and indoor dining expands. COVID-19 highlighted pain points in the restaurant business model, which needs solutions, like Club Feast, that allow for better efficiency and greater sales.

On the delivery front, Club Feast's optimized in-house delivery operations platform allows drivers to deliver more orders per hour than on-demand models, thus reducing the environmental impact and cost of food delivery. With hundreds of restaurant partners in the Bay Area and NYC, Club Feast is a win-win for restaurants, consumers, and drivers.

"Club Feast has only begun its mission to help bring people together through the shared experience of good food from the best local restaurants by providing delicious meals delivered at an everyday affordable price whether to the home or the office," said Atallah Atallah, co-founder and CEO of Club Feast. "We're excited to bring this quality, affordability, and efficiency to hungry customers everywhere!"

"We've been quite impressed with the progress that Atallah and his team at Club Feast have made since our original investment in 2020 and are excited to expand our partnership. With Club Feast restaurant owners can make more revenue and at a higher profit than with any of the regular food delivery apps. Consumers love Club Feast because they can enjoy ordering meals from their favorite restaurants without breaking the bank as is normally the case with most food delivery services out there," said Niko Bonatsos, Managing Director at General Catalyst.

Club Feast launched in the fall of 2020 and has partnered with leading restaurants, such as Bluestone Lane, Just Salad, The Melt, Honeybrains, Junzi Kitchen and many more. After developing a loyal customer base in the Bay Area, Club Feast recently launched in New York City and plans to expand to new cities throughout the year!

Everyone is welcome to try Club Feast and get their first two meals free using promo code CLUBFEAST here .

A press kit is available here .

About Club Feast

Club Feast is a technology company that delivers premium meals from restaurants at a great value through an efficient subscription-based model with no membership fee. Club Feast offers flexible lunch and dinner subscription plans that allow customers to pre-order signature dishes from leading restaurants in their city — and get the food delivered right to their door! Our food-first business model is an all-around win for our restaurant partners, our delivery partners, and our subscribers. Try Club Feast for free today using promo code CLUBFEAST to get your first two meals free here .

Contact

Contact Name: Laura Phillips

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

logo.png

Logo

SOURCE Club Feast