.CLUB Launches Innovative Trademark Sentry Unlimited Name Blocking Brand Protection Service

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- .CLUB Domains, LLC, the registry operator of the .CLUB top-level domain name extension, has launched the Trademark Sentry Unlimited Name Blocking Service, designed to offer qualified brands and trademark holders comprehensive protection in the popular .CLUB namespace. The innovative Unlimited Name Blocking Service (UNBS) protects a trademark from appearing in any portion of a domain with the popular .CLUB extension – literally covering trillions of permutations of a qualified trademark. Blocked at the registry level, protected names show up as "unavailable" through any registrar's domain search. For example: Qualified mark – "Neustar"

www.tryneustarservices.club – BLOCKED

www.neustarrocks.club – BLOCKED

www.myneustarxxx.club – BLOCKED

You can search at any registrar for any .CLUB name containing "neustar" within the text to the left of the dot (the SLD) to see Unlimited Name Blocking in action.

As a leading "top 5" new domain extension (1.5m+ registrations, 277k+ active websites) .CLUB receives more UDRP and URS proceedings than less popular extensions. For less than the cost of a single UDRP proceeding Unlimited Name Blocking at the registry level provides the broadest possible scope, literally protecting many trillions of brand permutations. Unlike other Domain Protection programs which typically block only exact match domains and common misspellings of a trademark, the .CLUB Unlimited Name Blocking Service comprehensively blocks virtually all permutations of a qualified trademark within the .CLUB namespace.

"With the popularity of .CLUB domain names, we recognize that many brands must play whack-a-mole to try and shut down unwanted uses of their trademarks," stated CEO Colin Campbell. "With our Trademark Sentry Unlimited Name Blocking service brands can have protection with certainty. Add a trademark once and have complete protection in the .CLUB namespace against cybersquatting, brandjacking, phishing, spam, and other potential abuse."

The retail cost of the Unlimited Trademark Blocking Service is $2,000 per qualified trademark, for 3-years of blocking. .CLUB is offering an early access $500 discount through September 30th, 2019. Brands and trademark holders can submit a trademark for the program through participating registrars and at www.TrademarkSentry.club. To qualify for Unlimited Name Blocking a trademark must be fanciful as defined by the USPTO and meet the .CLUB Registry's additional requirements and subject to the .CLUB Registry's discretion.

For more information please visit www.TrademarkSentry.club.

About .Club

.CLUB Domains, LLC, is the award-winning registry operator for the popular .CLUB top-level domain. Led by Internet entrepreneur Colin Campbell, whose prior successes include Tucows Interactive and Hostopia.com, .Club Domains, LLC was formed for the purpose of becoming the .CLUB registry. With more than 1.5 million domain names sold to date .CLUB leads the pack of new domain extensions in premium sales and usage. More information and links to register .CLUB domains are available now at http://www.get.club.

