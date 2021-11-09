Club Nine Pets Launches Limited-Edition 2022 Collection for Indulgent Dogs and Pet Parents

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Nine Pets, the pet bed company to the wealthy who buy only the best of everything for their fur babies, today announced the limited availability of its unique Urban Modern dog bed collection. These designer dog beds are only for a select few dog companions and their devoted owners, who will do anything to source the absolute best products with cutting-edge designs. The collection retails for $1,499 and is now available for pre-order at clubninepets.com/shop.

Club Nine Pets' clientele includes A-List celebrities, the business elite and socialites who live in Beverly Hills, The Hamptons, Palo Alto, Georgetown, Scottsdale, Aspen, Palm Beach and other toney and exceptional addresses around the world. These lucky dog children are guests on private jets and attend private parties. They have private chefs, are photographed and are as well-known as their famous parent celebrities. These beds are for the top echelon of the dog world.



"Your home is a haven for you and your discerning pets. It is a place for self-expression, where every item tells a story, is over-the-top comfortable and a haven where you are free to express every aspect of your personality, design appreciation and unique style," said the Founder and Chief Designer of Club Nine Pets, Kevin Torabian. "It's all about luxury. Club Nine Pets will handcraft only the best ergonomic and 'clean' bed for the comfort and beauty your pet baby deserves. Your furnishings are special, and your dog's bed shouldn't be an exception. After all, our dogs are a big part of who we are. These beautiful puppies appreciate that we want to reflect our design aesthetic for their personal space. We want them to be happy and to know just how much we love them."

In addition to the Urban Modern collection, Club Nine Pets is proud to recommend its décor collections, including Traditional, Metro, Soho and Mid-Century. Pet parents can choose exclusive designer fabrics from solids, patterns, shaggy, micro-velvet and faux leather. Fashionable, family and pet-friendly fabrics are built to handle whatever life sends your way. The fabrics and materials have no PFAS and are completely durable, even when your dog baby is overdue for his or her pedicure.

The elegant design is not the only modern luxury, as the royal dog will enjoy a true, enhanced, orthopedic sleep experience. The Heliopedic® true orthopedic foam keeps your special companion comfortable and serves as preventative maintenance that delays the onset of osteoarthritis.

Club Nine Pets beds provide four-legged family members a gorgeous, furniture-quality bed where they will peacefully doggie-dream. The beds provide special companions with advanced sleep support, resulting in years of better health, mobility and stair climbing. The premium luxury orthopedic materials reduce stress on joints by evenly distributing and balancing a dog's weight to help them feel more rested and energetic to enjoy eating brunch on the yacht, a day of shopping or even jetting to Cannes. This is the best bed for a fur baby with a full social schedule.

All Club Nine advanced orthopedic designer pet furnishings are crafted with love and perfection in the USA.

Featured partners include Macy's, Petco, Chewy.com and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Pre-orders for the limited designs begin today and are available at clubninepets.com/shop.

For more information, visit clubninepets.com.

