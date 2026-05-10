Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Canada

TORONTO, May 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces four of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Canada.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

EACH OF THE FOLLOWING OFFERS INCLUDES A $40 ESSO GAS CARD.

$99—SPOT ORCAS FROM AN OCEANVIEW ROOM IN ALERT BAY, 67% OFF

Wake up to panoramic views of British Columbia's Inside Passage. Public rates are $280, but we pay $99 per night when staying two or more nights.





Wake up to panoramic views of British Columbia's Inside Passage. Public rates are $280, but we pay $99 per night when staying two or more nights. $199—QUEBEC CITY HOTEL W/BREAKFAST INTO JULY, REG. $354

This intimate Tudor Revival boutique overlooks the St. Lawrence River. Our spring and summer stays come with a $15 wine credit and access to the sauna and indoor saltwater pool.





This intimate Tudor Revival boutique overlooks the St. Lawrence River. Our spring and summer stays come with a $15 wine credit and access to the sauna and indoor saltwater pool. $199—WATERFRONT HOTEL NEAR VANCOUVER W/PARKING, HALF PRICE

Visit in May, with Fraser River views from your balcony and easy SkyTrain access to downtown. June stays are also half price ($299) for us.





Visit in May, with Fraser River views from your balcony and easy SkyTrain access to downtown. June stays are also half price ($299) for us. $199—OCEANFRONT NOVA SCOTIA RESORT W/$50 CREDIT

Stay seaside this May, with endless activities and a dining credit for the onsite restaurant. We also get June dates for $269 (reg. $399).

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media contact:

Amanda Ieraci – Toronto

+1 437 866 8540

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo