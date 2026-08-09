Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces four of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Canada.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$799—PORTUGAL COASTAL GETAWAY WITH FLIGHTS

The Algarve's golden beaches and charming villages await with this five-night holiday. (Longer trips are also available.) Stay near the ocean and scenic hiking trails in an apartment-style hotel near Carvoeiro. Includes flights from Toronto, taxes and fees.



The Algarve's golden beaches and charming villages await with this five-night holiday. (Longer trips are also available.) Stay near the ocean and scenic hiking trails in an apartment-style hotel near Carvoeiro. Includes flights from Toronto, taxes and fees. 61% OFF—MALDIVES ALL-INCLUSIVE OVERWATER VILLA FOR 2

Thanks to our longstanding relationship with this private island resort, members pay just $3299 (reg. $8414) for five-night, all-inclusive stays for two. Extra nights are $670. The resort is adults-only, with 68 villas and an offshore reef for exceptional snorkelling.



Thanks to our longstanding relationship with this private island resort, members pay just $3299 (reg. $8414) for five-night, all-inclusive stays for two. Extra nights are $670. The resort is adults-only, with 68 villas and an offshore reef for exceptional snorkelling. $99—SEASIDE LODGE IN B.C.'S PACIFIC RIM

This Ucluelet lodge is a short drive from some of Vancouver Island's best nature spots, like the Wild Pacific Trail, Pacific Rim National Park and Tofino . Two-storey lofts have private balconies and sleep up to six. We have negotiated a 57% discount from the public price of $229 on stays from November through February.



This Ucluelet Tofino $1399—ALL-INCLUSIVE ANTIGUA VACATION WITH FLIGHTS

Antigua in the Caribbean is famous for its gorgeous beaches, naval history, regattas and blue, blue water. This four-night package makes it easy to experience the white sand and crystal waters of Jolly Beach this fall. Longer stays are also available.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Amanda Ieraci – Toronto

+1 437 866 8540

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo