Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Germany

BERLIN, Aug. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces four of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Germany.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

€349 PP—THE ALPS' FIRST CAVE DESIGN HOTEL, SAVE 55%

Newly opened in June, this adults-only hotel has only 20 rooms. Floor-to-ceiling glass fronts, cream-colored rock walls. Breakfast, afternoon buffet, and dinner are included. We also negotiated a free massage.



Newly opened in June, this adults-only hotel has only 20 rooms. Floor-to-ceiling glass fronts, cream-colored rock walls. Breakfast, afternoon buffet, and dinner are included. We also negotiated a free massage. FROM €74 PP—LUXURY HOTEL ON KRAKOW'S MOST BEAUTIFUL STREET

A historic 14th-century old-town palace. A prime location on Floriańska Street, leading straight to the main market square. Wellness area with indoor pool, jacuzzi, salt cave, sauna and steam bath. Perfect for a winter getaway.



A historic 14th-century old-town palace. A prime location on Floriańska Street, leading straight to the main market square. Wellness area with indoor pool, jacuzzi, salt cave, sauna and steam bath. Perfect for a winter getaway. FROM €2,499 PP—OVERWATER VILLA IN THE MALDIVES & FLIGHT

One week all-inclusive at an adults-only resort. 62-square-meter overwater villas, with a private pool available on request. A guided snorkeling trip to the house reef or a sunset boat cruise are included.



One week all-inclusive at an adults-only resort. 62-square-meter overwater villas, with a private pool available on request. A guided snorkeling trip to the house reef or a sunset boat cruise are included. €79 PP—THURINGIA: 3 DAYS WITH DINNER & THERMAL SPA

Stay in this wellness hotel in the spa town of Bad Sulza. The Toskana Therme spa is directly accessible from the hotel. The highlight: pools beneath a soaring wooden dome, lit up with colorful projections and ambient music.



Stay in this wellness hotel in the spa town of Bad Sulza. The Toskana Therme spa is directly accessible from the hotel. The highlight: pools beneath a soaring wooden dome, lit up with colorful projections and ambient music. €49 PP—NEW HOTEL IN CROATIA, HALF BOARD

A 4-star hotel opening in 2026 in Medulin, one of the few places in Croatia with sandy beaches. All rooms have a balcony and park views. Enjoy local dishes for breakfast and dinner, including homemade fig jam and seafood fresh from the Adriatic Sea.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

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SOURCE Travelzoo