Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Canada

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces four of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Canada.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$499—PRIVATE HOUSE FOR 2 NEAR PEC W/GOLF & MEALS

Resort home near Prince Edward County on the grounds of one of Canada's best golf courses. Includes two rounds of golf per person, plus breakfast and lunch on the green.

$1399—GUATEMALA'S LAKES & VOLCANOES

This six-night trip takes you to Antigua Guatemala, Panajachel and Guatemala City. Flights from Canada, tours and daily breakfast are included. Comparable vacations cost an average of $620 more.

$299—LUXURY SPA TREATMENTS AT 5-STAR TORONTO HOTEL

Enjoy a two-treatment package at the acclaimed Miraj Hammam Spa in Toronto's Shangri-La Hotel. Receive a massage and Australian-inspired facial.

$1899—SPAIN: 5-CITY GUIDED TOUR, SAVE $1500

Knowledgeable guides show you the best of Madrid, Cordoba, Granada, Valencia and Barcelona. We save up to $1520 per person versus comparable seven-night, flight-inclusive tours.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Amanda Ieraci – Toronto

+1 437 866 8540

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo