Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Germany

BERLIN, May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces four of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Germany.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

EACH OF THE FOLLOWING OFFERS INCLUDES A €40 ARAL GAS CARD.

€249 PP—3 DAYS IN A GRAND HOTEL ON THE BALTIC SEA, −55%

Relax in Heiligendamm, Europe's oldest spa town. Stay at a luxury hotel that has hosted a G8 summit. Club Members get a complimentary upgrade to a sea view room or junior suite. This offer is valid during peak summer season.

€50 PP— TAUNUS RETREAT

Escape to the Taunus hills for breathtaking hikes and crisp air. Towering trees and tranquil meadows surround the hotel's sprawling 10-hectare park. Breakfast and parking are included. We save 77% compared to direct rates.

FROM €229 PP—4 DAYS IN LAKE GARDA

Get away to a 4-star restored 18th-century villa. Expect peaceful surroundings with views over the vineyards and the lake. This offer includes an Italian aperitivo with drinks and snacks, a wine tasting, and half board.

€89 PP—3 DAYS IN POTSDAM, STEPS FROM SANSSOUCI PALACE

3 days including parking and breakfast. All the must-sees within 30 minutes: the Dutch Quarter, Museum Barberini, and Sanssouci Palace.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Travelzoo

Unter den Linden 40

10117 Berlin

Germany

Media contact:

Natalia Cwierz

+49 30 311 975 20

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo