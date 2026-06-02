Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

£550—TWO NIGHTS AT ONE OF DEVON'S BEST HOTELS, INCL. DINNERS

Saunton Sands Hotel occupies a spectacular cliff-top setting overlooking one of Devon's most scenic beaches. This two-night stay includes daily breakfast and 3-course dinners at the 2-AA-Rosette restaurant on both evenings. Guests also have access to the award-winning spa.

£86PP—TICKETS TO 'SIX' THE MUSICAL WITH DINNER IN COVENT GARDEN

'SIX' has become a West End sensation since debuting at the Edinburgh Fringe. The pop-concert-style musical is described by The Daily Telegraph as a 'theatrical phenomenon' and is now in its sixth year in London's West End. This experience includes a pre-show 2-course meal and drink (including soft drinks) at Smith & Wollensky.

£692PP—CRUISE THE GREEK ISLES THIS SUMMER, SAVE £570

This 7-night cruise calls at destinations including Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes, Milos, and Crete. All meals, Wi-Fi, and gratuities are included. Guests stay in the cruise ship's highest-grade exterior cabin with unobstructed sea views.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Cat Jordan – London

+44 77 7678 1525

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo