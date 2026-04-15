Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces five of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$999—ICELAND TRIP W/FLIGHTS & NEW LAGOON ACCESS

This 3-night trip includes dramatic landscape views, roundtrip flights, a 4-star Reykjavik Hilton stay and a geothermal lagoon excursion. As travel enthusiasts, we save over $500 versus planning ourselves.



This 3-night trip includes dramatic landscape views, roundtrip flights, a 4-star Reykjavik Hilton stay and a geothermal lagoon excursion. As travel enthusiasts, we save over $500 versus planning ourselves. $162–$211—CHIC SOUTH FLORIDA BEACH RESORT W/$189 IN PERKS

This AAA Four Diamond South Florida beachfront resort offers ocean views, an infinity pool and sun-soaked shores. The location is perfect, conveniently positioned between the laid-back vibes of Fort Lauderdale and Miami's fast pace. As Club Members, we also get a $100 resort credit, two welcome drinks and waived resort fee, totaling $189 in added value.



This AAA Four Diamond South Florida beachfront resort offers ocean views, an infinity pool and sun-soaked shores. The location is perfect, conveniently positioned between the laid-back vibes of Fort Lauderdale and Miami's fast pace. As Club Members, we also get a $100 resort credit, two welcome drinks and waived resort fee, totaling $189 in added value. 60% OFF—CROATIA BY YACHT: CULINARY CRUISE W/CELEB CHEFS

Sail the Dalmatian Coast by 15-cabin yacht. You'll visit Dubrovnik, Hvar and hidden islands. While onboard, you'll interact with award-winning and celebrity chefs, hosting culinary experiences and demonstrations. This immersive culinary cruise package also includes pre- and post-cruise 5-star hotel stays. We pay $2920–$3200 per person. Everyone else pays $6800–$8000.



Sail the Dalmatian Coast by 15-cabin yacht. You'll visit Dubrovnik, Hvar and hidden islands. While onboard, you'll interact with award-winning and celebrity chefs, hosting culinary experiences and demonstrations. This immersive culinary cruise package also includes pre- and post-cruise 5-star hotel stays. We pay $2920–$3200 per person. Everyone else pays $6800–$8000. $239–$296—CHARMING SONOMA INN W/WINE TASTINGS

Stay at an intimate Sonoma Wine Country inn surrounded by vineyards. We save 50% compared to regular rates for these last-minute April–May dates. Plus, this Club Offer includes wine tastings at your choice of three wineries, waived resort fee and a $25 spa credit (per person).



Stay at an intimate Sonoma Wine Country inn surrounded by vineyards. We save 50% compared to regular rates for these last-minute April–May dates. Plus, this Club Offer includes wine tastings at your choice of three wineries, waived resort fee and a $25 spa credit (per person). $440 PER NIGHT—CAYMAN ISLANDS 3-NIGHT GETAWAY

Grand Cayman deals are rare. But we've rigorously vetted and negotiated this 3-night beachfront stay on world-famous Seven Mile Beach. This is one of the island's most impressive resorts, recognized for its prime location, upscale amenities and fun atmosphere. We save over 50% when staying 3 nights or more.

These offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Jones

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SOURCE Travelzoo