Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces five of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

EACH OF THE FOLLOWING OFFERS INCLUDES A $50 GIFT CARD TO USE FOR GASOLINE AND SNACKS AT ANY SHELL STATION ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

$504-$864—LAST-MINUTE OCEANFRONT HAMPTONS STAY

Late spring at an iconic Montauk resort and spa, set on a 2,000-foot-wide stretch of private beach. We receive an upgraded room with ocean views, daily breakfast for two and a welcome bottle of prosecco. Includes select dates through June 23.



Late spring at an iconic Montauk resort and spa, set on a 2,000-foot-wide stretch of private beach. We receive an upgraded room with ocean views, daily breakfast for two and a welcome bottle of prosecco. Includes select dates through June 23. $200–$250—CHICAGO GOLD COAST HOTEL

This modern hotel is in one of Chicago's most desirable neighborhoods. Visit in spring or summer, when the city hosts a multitude of cultural events and festivals.



This modern hotel is in one of Chicago's most desirable neighborhoods. Visit in spring or summer, when the city hosts a multitude of cultural events and festivals. $119–$189—PISMO BEACH INN OVERLOOKING THE PACIFIC

Take the Pacific Coast Highway to this beach town on California's Central Coast. This hotel sits atop a bluff next to the ocean. Dates in peak season are included.



Take the Pacific Coast Highway to this beach town on California's Central Coast. This hotel sits atop a bluff next to the ocean. Dates in peak season are included. $109—BERKSHIRES LAKESIDE RETREAT

A quintessential New England escape on the scenic shores of Laurel Lake. And it's less than 10 minutes from the Tanglewood Music Festival. We save over 49% on stays through June. Includes breakfast.



A quintessential New England escape on the scenic shores of Laurel Lake. And it's less than 10 minutes from the Tanglewood Music Festival. We save over 49% on stays through June. Includes breakfast. $99–$109—CASCADE MOUNTAINS ESCAPE, REG. $277

A Bavarian-style village in the mountains two hours east of Seattle. Hiking trails and unspoiled nature are in abundance here. Our perks include a bottle of wine and chocolates.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Jones – Miami

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SOURCE Travelzoo