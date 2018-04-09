Club OS Acquires Lead Dolphin, Combines Fitness Industry CRM Forces

PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Club OS is pleased to announce that it has acquired Lead Dolphin, an innovative CRM for fitness businesses. With this acquisition, Club OS expands its footprint in the health and fitness industry and provides current and new customers a higher level of technology and support.

"Lead Dolphin has provided intuitive sales and marketing analytics dashboards that complement what we do at Club OS," said Adam Stokar, President of Club OS. "Pete and his team have done an incredible job leveraging their industry experience to build a product that improves their customers' businesses, and we jumped on the opportunity to bring their expertise to Club OS. By combining our industry knowledge and product expertise, we will create an even larger impact on the health club and studio software space. The pieces fit together perfectly."

With the acquisition of Lead Dolphin, Club OS will increase its focus on robust reporting and well-designed dashboards for fitness business owners. This will fit hand-in-hand with Club OS's industry leading sales and customer lifecycle platform. "Together, we will deliver innovative solutions to the market faster. This is a major win for our customers and partners," Stokar said.

Lead Dolphin is an outstanding CRM with an impressive feature set. "Lead Dolphin was founded by health club owners and operators who used their expertise to drive practical innovations," said Peter Stipher, SVP of Business Development at Lead Dolphin. "We continuously develop tools and provide insights into best practices based on interaction and first-hand experience in the health club environment. This factor, coupled with the impressive growth of Club OS as the industry's leading fitness lifecycle and lead generation company, will allow us to provide unparalleled products and services to our clients."

After years of success, the acquisition signals growth and innovation for Lead Dolphin. "Our unwavering commitment to the success of our clients has led to the tremendous success of both our companies," Stipher said. "Working together will only allow us to reinforce and elevate that critical mission going forward."

About Club OS: Club OS is the leading sales CRM and marketing automation software in the fitness industry. Its features include automated follow-ups, email marketing, texting, reporting, scheduling, and more. Over 2,800 locations use Club OS to simplify their health and fitness businesses. www.club-os.com

